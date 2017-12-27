Looking forward to 2018 in Ocean City

The landscape of Ocean City never changes too much, but like every town, businesses come and go year by year. 2017 in OC was no exception.

From 2017…

As far as hotels go, the Monte Carlo added an oceanfront location on 11th street. The Crystal Beach on the boardwalk at 25th street expanded to include more rooms, a new pool and a new fitness center. The Residence Inn just off route 90, as well as the Fairfield Inn on 25th street bayside, were new additions to the Ocean City skyline.

Let’s be honest though, what’s most exciting is when new restaurants are added to the Ocean City business directory. 28th Street Pit & Pub added a second location in North Ocean City. Totally new eateries included Shotti’s Point at the 35th street surf shop K-Coast, Dry Dock 28 by the owners of Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon, Rare & Rye in the La Quinta Inn on 32nd street, The Cluckin’ Crab on 15th street, Vietnamese eatery Pho-Char Grill on 118th street bayside and the Shugar Shack on 28th street for all things sweet. Most recently, Dry 85 and Red Red Wine Bar opened side-by-side on 48th street.

Attractions-wise, Ocean City’s Escape Room expanded to include more themed rooms, and 146th street mini golf/arcade hangout Game Room expanded to include laser tag. Jolly Roger added a few new rides, including The Kraken on the pier, as well as additions to SpeedWorld and the Splash Mountain Water Park.

Upcoming hotels

Hyatt Place Oceanfront Hotel – Atlantic Avenue – slated to open spring 2018. Aloft Hotel – 45th Street Village. Homewood Suites – 67th Street. 125th Street – Country Inn & Suites. Park Place Plaza and Jewelers – new location in West Ocean City.

Upcoming restaurants

Denny’s – 62nd street – taking the place of the old JR’s Ribs. Albertino’s – 13th street – a brick oven eatery with craft beer by The Crab Bag. Tequila Mockingbird – new, second location opening in West OC. Dolle’s Candyland – new location in West OC. New coffee shop coming in – Uptown Shopping Center in North Ocean City.

2018’s big event dates

January – 1: Penguin Swim, Mayor’s New Year’s Day Concert.

February – 9-11: Wool and Fiber Expo. 23-25: Reach the Beach cheerleading competition. 24: Love on Tap.

March – 9-11: Ocean City Film Festival. 17: St. Patrick’s Day Parade. 30: Easter Kids’ Fun Fair and Arts & Crafts Show.

April – 8: Ocean City Bridal Show. 15-29: Spring Restaurant Week. 27-29: Maryland International Kite Expo.

May – 3: Springfest. 12: White Marlin Festival. 17-20: Cruisin’ Ocean City.

June – 16-17: Air Show.

July – 4: Fourth of July concert and fireworks.

August – 6-10: White Marlin Open. 8-12: Artists Paint OC Plein Air. 23-26: Jeep Week. 26-Sept. 9: Hotel Week.

September – 13-16: Bikefest. 20-23: Sunfest, Sunfest Kite Festival. 20-21: Sand Castle Home Tour. 28-29: Wine on the Beach.

October – 4-7: Endless Summer Cruisin.’ 14-28: Fall Restaurant Week. 20: OCtberfest Halloween Parade. 20: Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade. 20-21, 27-28: Halloween Beach Maze. 27: Great Pumpkin Race. 28: Halloween Spook-Out Party.

November – 15-Dec. 31: Winterfest of Lights. 17: Light Up Downtown Festival. 23-25: Holiday Shoppers Fair.

December – 1: Christmas Parade. 5: Pizza with Santa. 7-8: Holiday Artisan Fair. 31: New Year’s Eve celebration and fireworks.