A look inside Horizons Oceanfront

Horizons Oceanfront, the beach-facing restaurant in the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel, is a special place. It’s so special, in fact, that Horizons’ Food and Beverage Director Richard Heubeck has been working there for almost 28 years.

For the uninitiated, Horizons leans on the upscale side of dining and nightlife without being overpriced and is an Ocean City staple all year long, thanks in part to their famous Prime Rib, Crab Legs and Seafood Buffet and world-class views of the ocean from their floor-to-ceiling windows.

Heubeck, who originally hails from Baltimore, can only sing Horizons’ praises. He was making a living as a teacher before he picked up a second job as a bartender and eventually pursued bartending full-time when he realized he really enjoyed the job, particularly getting to interact with all the clientele.

“One thing lead to another,” he said. “I did the bartending, I managed a restaurant in Harborplace, I did catering for awhile…then I thought, instead of moving from job to job, hotels have all of that in one building.”

“The owner [of the Clarion] Dr. Berger dines here almost every night, and the food is prepared for him the way it’s prepared for everyone else,” he said.

“If you are new to us, we try to make you feel like you’ve been here for a long time. We try to get to know everybody, and I think that gives you a comfortable feeling, that people care.”

A restaurant for all seasons, Horizons is always doing something special, whether it’s for the upcoming holidays–more on that below–or just a regular day in OC. Lunch specials are $8.95 throughout the year, happy hour is 4-7 p.m. every day, dinner entrees are 30% off from 5-7 p.m. in the off-season, steak is 30% off three days a week and there are always NFL food-and-drink specials, too. More menu information is available on their website.