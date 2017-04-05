Easter in Ocean City

2 Shares Share Share +1

Easter is Sunday, April 16th and there are plenty of egg-cellent things to do in Ocean City! Here are a few great deals and some of our recommendations of things to do in OC during Easter weekend this year:

Spring Celebration hits the streets of downtown Berlin, MD on April 15. Enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny, live entertainment, crafts, and food vendors on historic Main Street in Berlin. Make and wear your Easter bonnet and march in the Easter Bonnet Parade. The Spring Celebration takes place on Saturday from 10 am – 4 pm.

Enjoy a delicious Easter buffet at the Captain’s Table, located in the Courtyard by Marriott on the boardwalk and 15th Street, on Sunday. The buffet starts at noon. Traditional Easter specials include a baked ham dinner, a prime rib dinner, or other meals off of the regular menu.

Lots of the better restaurants and hotels are running specials including the Dunes Manor, which is having three seatings for its classic Eastern Dinner.



Stop by the Easter Arts and Crafts Show and Kids Fair at the Ocean City Convention Center sometime during Easter weekend. There will be more than 100 vendors displaying hand-made jewelry, art, lawn decor, toys and more at the Arts and Crafts Show. Then, visit the Kids Fair where there will be activities including egg hunts, coloring tables, dancing, games, contests, clowns and even Beanny the Easter Bunny! Admission to the Arts and Crafts Show includes admission to the Kids Fair as well. Show hours are as follows: Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm.