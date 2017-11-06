5 coffee shops you absolutely have to try

Coffee, the quintessential beverage for a wake-up, pick-me-up or a sip-and-chat sit down with friends or family. From cozy little cafes in Worcester County, to those whipping up a hot drink for a brisk walk on the Boardwalk, here’s a look at top five coffee shops at which you should stop, sip and shop while you’re here.

XO Beanery Bites, Pocomoke City

You’re going to have to look carefully for XO Beanery Bites, it’s hidden on the main street in Pocomoke City, but you won’t be disappointed when you find it. This place is the local watering hole for coffee addicts, and fans boast about their creamy, sugary concoctions. When I checked it out, I trusted my barista, who made me a Pumpkin Pie Latte – blended with two shots of espresso and an actual pumpkin pie slice. The crust is their secret weapon. Stop in and check out what crazy confections next time you’re in town – and while you’re at it check out their made-from-scratch baked goods and popular brunch menu.

Daily Brew, Snow Hill

Celebrating their one-year anniversary, Daily Brew is a hip, modern cafe in a quaint small town. Owner Lori McCallister’s coffee comes from Coffee AM, roasters that specialize in smooth coffee blends from Georgia. Occasionally, java fanatics can enjoy a cup of joe from local roasters. What makes this place stand out is how rapidly it’s becoming the heart of a small-town community. Lori and her staff seem to know everyone by face and drink order, and work hard to have something happening every other week, from open mic nights to board game nights. Come for the coffee, stay to see what Snow Hill’s all about, with a savory coffee in hand.

On What Grounds, Berlin

Nestled between the Maryland Wine Bar and the thrift store is this charming coffee shop, where desserts almost outshine the coffee. There’s always a sweet treat on the shelves, made by co-owner and local chocolatier Denise Tolson. My favorite is the white-chocolate covered Oreos. Last I heard, the beans come from high-end roaster Intelligentsia Coffee, but come with fair prices. Denise and co-owner Dana Gottloeb also perfected “pour over” drinks, where beans are freshly ground and poured in a filter directly into a cup, slowly brewing the coffee, for an extra kick of caffeine. Come on a Wednesday, stick around to see some local talent perform at open mic.

Coastal Coffee Roastery, West Ocean City

This cafe has the pleasure of being the only roastery in Worcester County, and here you can get five-star blends from around the world. If you’re a coffee bean novice, owner Jamie Davis is knowledgeable to talk you through each one until you find the perfect blend for you. Coastal Coffee also boasts their own Boardwalk Blend, a combination of South and Central American beans. The hot coffee is clearly the star of this show, but there’s also infinite drink possibilities, from blueberry and peanut butter smoothies to cold brew coffee in mason jars. They also sell chocolate gift baskets, if you’re looking for last-minute treats for family and friends.

A Latte Enjoy

It looks more like a coffee stand on the Boardwalk, but make no mistake, this is one of the best cups of coffee in Ocean City. The downside is that it’s cash only, but everything is made to order and with the freshest ingredients. Customer favorites on hot days include the cupcake frappe, the Nutella frappe, and on cold Boardwalk mornings, treat yourself to a hot cup of coffee, beans roasted by Zeke’s in Washington D.C. Smoothies are also made with fresh fruit instead of concentrate. Underneath the Plim Plaza Hotel on Second Street, A Latte Enjoy is a hidden treasure in the resort!