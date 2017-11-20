Citizens Police Academy Participants Graduate

32 Shares Share Share +1

After ten weeks of educational sessions and various practical lessons, the Ocean City Police Department proudly graduated eight members from the 2017 Citizen’s Police Academy on Wednesday, November 15. Since September, the students met at Ocean City’s Public Safety Building on Tuesday nights to learn the inner workings of the resort police department.

The Citizens Police Academy, which was created over 15 years ago, has enabled citizens to learn more about the Ocean City Police Department, while also building relationships between the police and the community. During this course, students met a variety of officers to learn about criminal law, traffic enforcement, evidence collection, firearms, arrest procedures, narcotics enforcement and many other topics. Students also participated in practical scenarios, which afforded citizens a hands-on opportunity to understand various law enforcement applications.

“Educating citizens about their police department and building closer relationships with our residents and visitors is the best crime prevention tool that we have,” said Chief Ross Buzzuro. “Citizens Police Academy not only benefits our community but also benefits the officers of the Ocean City Police Department.”

For more information about the Citizens Police Academy or to receive an application for the 2018 class, please visit http://oceancitymd.gov.