Christmas tree drop-off sites in Worcester County

Worcester County offers Christmas tree recycling to residents — The Solid Waste Division of Worcester County will host its annual collection of Christmas trees through Jan. 31, 2018. Area residents can drop off Christmas trees at the Central Landfill in Newark and the Berlin, Pocomoke, and Snow Hill Homeowners Convenience Centers at no cost.

Businesses and organizations that sold trees will not be permitted to drop off trees at the convenience centers, but may take them to the Central Landfill where applicable tipping fees will be assessed.

The trees will be ground into mulch for use at the Central Landfill. Remember, you can make a difference by recycling. For more info, contact Recycling Coordinator Mike McClung at 410-632-3177.