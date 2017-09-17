8 Posts that are totally Ocean City Boardwalk

0 Shares Share Share +1

The iconic Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City Night Photos

The Boardwalk at Night Photos – OceanCity.com Nothing is quite as exciting on your summer vacation in Ocean City, MD than the Boardwalk by night. Here are photos of rides, lights, and the people and places that make your trip to Ocean City and the Ocean City Boardwalk so special.

Photo Adventure

Taking a walk along the Ocean City Boardwalk – OceanCity.com The Ocean City Boardwalk is arguably like no other place on Earth. Sure, there are other boardwalks lining the shores of coastal cities around the world, but somehow, OC is just a little bit different – maybe it’s something in our sector of the Atlantic Ocean water.

Date Night

5 things to do on a Boardwalk date – Things to Do in Ocean City The Boardwalk is the biggest tourist attraction in beautiful Ocean City, but its fun and quirky attractions can make it a memorable Boardwalk date! Who needs a $40 dinner for two when you can take your sweetheart on a stroll near the beach, anyways?

Open All Year

No, the Ocean City Boardwalk Doesn’t Close – What Is Open in Ocean City We get lots of people asking whether the Boardwalk closes. The answer is no, not ever. The Ocean City Boardwalk is essentially just like a street it always is there to be walked upon and generally enjoyed. Although that hasn’t always been the case.

The Best of the Boardwalk

Best of the Boardwalk – Top Boardwalk destinations of 2017 Ocean City’s iconic Boardwalk is known for many things, especially its amusements. Beyond the amusements though, some of the best summer memories have to do with the sights, experiences, tastes and smells that make the boardwalk the boardwalk. Read on for a list of last year’s “Best of the Boardwalk” winners.

The Boardwalk has a Plauground

New on the Boardwalk, the first Ocean City beach playground – OceanCity.com The Ocean City beach playground is just the latest in a long tradition of free things to do in Ocean City. After months of anticipation Ocean City officially opened its first playground on the Boardwalk this week with the snip of a ribbon. The playground, which features three slides, monkey bars, a small ice cream stand …

The Life Saving Musuem is open all year

The Stormy Sixties at the Ocean City Museum – OceanCity.com The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum recently opened a new temporary exhibit paying tribute to “The Stormy Sixties”. This display focuses on events, lifestyles and growth of that tumultuous time. The 1960’s was a decade of change for America and a very memorable one for Ocean City, Maryland.

IT’s great for photos all year long

Take a Walk on the Boardwalk Photos The 3 mile long Ocean City Boardwalk is the perfect place to go for a walk, never failing to entertain. The experience it brings can change depending on the time of day or the time of year, but no matter which season, or whether its morning ,noon or night, it is sure to be an enjoyable time.