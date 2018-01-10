OCEAN CITY, MD – Susan G. Komen® has announced that the 7th Annual Ocean City Race for the Cure will be held on April 14, 2018 on Ocean City’s iconic boardwalk beginning at the inlet. Registration and fundraising for the event is now open. Since its inception in 2012, Race for the Cure is the largest charitable 5k at the OC beach.

Data show that Maryland’s Eastern Shore has steep inequities in breast cancer incidence and mortality rates, especially among minority populations. Through fundraising events like the Race, Komen Maryland is working to close the gap in these disparities and has invested nearly $5 million into Eastern Shore programs that provide access to screening, treatment, and support for those who have been impacted by the disease. Komen Maryland has a long history of supporting breast health programs that serve Eastern Shore residents, and currently provides funding to the Wicomico County Health Department, Maintaining Active Citizens, and Moveable Feast.

“Komen Maryland is proud of our achievements over the last 35 years, but there are still many lives to save, both on the Eastern Shore and across the nation.” says Michael Jessup, executive director of Komen Maryland. “Our call to action is ‘Be More Than Pink.’ To make a difference and end this disease, we invite the community to come together and get involved by volunteering, donating, and fundraising.”

“Our program is based in Wicomico County, but we serve hundreds of people from across the region through our Living Well with Breast Cancer program,” says Leigh Ann Eagle, executive director of the Living Well Center of Excellence for MAC, a Komen Maryland-funded program. “The education and resources we provide to women and men whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer is invaluable to our community. We could not do this work without support from Komen Maryland.”

Race for the Cure is a 5k recreational run/walk. The Race Village will open at 7:30am for registration, packet pick-up and a pre-Race warm-up. The Race begins at 9 am at the for both runners and walkers. The course goes up the Boardwalk to 18th Street, turns around and continues back to the inlet. After the Race, there will be a beer garden, and a Survivor Parade and dance party.

To register, donate, volunteer or for more information about the Ocean City Race for the Cure , please visit www.komenmd.org/oceancity.