The Art League of Ocean City is Offering a Round-Table Discussion With Women Leaders on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 from 6pm – 8pm

OCEAN CITY, MD — March 30, 2026 — The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to an engaging evening of conversation and insight as part of Voices of Influence: Women Who Lead. This round-table brings together accomplished women leaders to share their journeys, offer practical guidance for women entering leadership roles, and explore how they balance career, passion, and daily life.

Panelists will include:

Abby Custis, Artist, Entrepreneur

Stephanie Fowler, Writer, Author, Storyteller

Tamara Mills, Coordinator of Fine Arts for Worcester County Public Schools

Erica Joseph, President of Community Foundation of Eastern Shore

Jan Perdue, Business Woman, Philanthropist

Amy Thompson, President/CEO of Ocean City Chamber of Commerce

Many Ann Wengeman, Author, Leader in Government Setting

Moderator: Dr. Mary Anne Cooper, Art League of Ocean City, Education Director

The program and table discussion are presented by the Women’s Art League Leadership Collaborative through a grant from The Woman’s Fund of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. The Leadership Collaborative supports and advances women leaders across the Eastern Shore through mentorship, programming, and networking opportunities.

This is a free event. To register use: https://canvas. artleagueofoceancity.org/ classes/3039

Registration is encouraged, but not required details. Interviews with organizers and panelists can be arranged in advance.

Center at 410-524-9433 or at OCart.org/events.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.