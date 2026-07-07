Yes, It’s Hot! It’s Summer! Here’s How to Keep Your Cool in Ocean City, Maryland

Let’s be honest—it’s hot. Like, flip-flop-melting, ice cream-dripping, “I need another cold drink” kind of hot. But that’s all part of summer in Ocean City! The good news? There are plenty of ways to beat the heat while still making unforgettable vacation memories. Whether you’re traveling with toddlers, teens, or your group of friends, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest ways to stay comfortable while still soaking up everything Ocean City has to offer.

For the Littles

If the youngest members of your crew need a break from the blazing sun, Ocean’s Playhouse* is the perfect escape. This massive indoor playground is packed with climbing structures, giant slides, imaginative play areas, and plenty of air conditioning. Parents can relax while kids burn off energy without breaking another sweat.

Movie lovers can also enjoy Flagship Cinemas’ Summer Camp Series, which kicks off this Friday. Family-friendly movies are just $2, making it one of the most affordable ways to cool off for a couple of hours.

For a little friendly competition, head to Old Pro Golf’s indoor locations featuring Under the Sea and Safari themes. The creative scenery, cool temperatures, and family fun make it a hole-in-one during the hottest part of the day.

For the Middles

Older kids looking for a little more excitement can head to Grand Prix Amusements*. Hop on the go-karts and let the breeze cool you off as you race around the track. Between races, enjoy the arcade or grab a cold treat before heading back out.

Want to cool off on the bay? Seacrets Cruises* offers relaxing cruises where the refreshing breeze and beautiful waterfront views make the summer heat much more enjoyable. It’s a laid-back way for the whole family to enjoy being out on the water.

If puzzles are more your style, challenge yourselves at Trapped Escape Rooms*. With multiple themed rooms and plenty of air conditioning, it’s a fun indoor activity that will have everyone working together to beat the clock instead of the heat.

For Teens

Looking for something unforgettable? Take to the skies with MyFlight* helicopter tours in West Ocean City. There’s nothing quite like seeing Ocean City, Assateague Island, and the coastline from above while enjoying cooler air as you soar over the beach.

Need a little relaxation after a long day in the sun? Treat yourself and your teen to a refreshing head spa treatment at Tifferson’s*. It’s the perfect way to unwind, cool down, and recharge before another day of vacation adventures.

For Young Adults

Ready to crank up the excitement? Island Parasail*, departing from Bahia Marina, lets you fly hundreds of feet above the Atlantic Ocean while enjoying incredible views and refreshing ocean breezes.

If you’d rather stay closer to the water, book a trip with Angler Fishing*. Spend the day offshore, cool off with the sea breeze, and you might even catch tonight’s dinner.

Thrill seekers should also check out Pro Track, home to high-speed go-karts that can reach speeds up to 30 mph. Drivers must be at least 16 years old, making it a favorite for older teens and adults looking for an adrenaline rush.

For a more laid-back day on the bay, hop aboard a trip with Saltwater Adventures Fishing Charters. Fishing, sightseeing, and cool breezes make it one of the best ways to escape the summer heat while enjoying everything Ocean City’s waterways have to offer.

Something For All Ages

No matter your age, Ocean City has countless ways to stay cool while making the most of your summer vacation. So grab some sunscreen, stay hydrated, and remember—sometimes the best way to beat the heat is to head indoors, get out on the water, or catch a little breeze on your next adventure.

*Indicates that discounted gift cards are available in the OceanCity.com Store. Visit www.oceancity.com/store to save on your next Ocean City adventure.