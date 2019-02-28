444 Shares Share Email

St. Patrick’s Day is a big holiday in Ocean City. One might even say it’s the first major celebration of the year, second only to New Year’s, if that. There’s always a slew of local businesses that open their doors for the season on March 16, and those that are open year-round celebrate by breaking out the Guinness and the shamrock decor.

Here are some of our favorite specials and shindigs happening in and around Ocean City this St. Patrick’s Day. We’ll be updating this page with more information as we get it, so check back soon for even more fun St. Patrick’s Day stuff.

Start your holiday crawl at Harpoon Hanna’s on Fenwick Island, where they’ll be serving a traditional Irish meal of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes for $9.99 in the bar area and featuring live entertainment all weekend.

As per usual, Shenangian’s is going all out for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. See their schedule of celebrations below, or click the photo to the right to enlarge.

Thursday: Emerald Society Fundraiser featuring James Gallagher & Off the Boat plus Tig Tignor and Camden County Emerald Society Pipes & Drums. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Friday: St. Patrick’s Day pregame party with James Gallagher & Off the Boat. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Saturday: Doors open at 9 a.m., Boardwalk 5k run starts at 9 a.m. Music by Patrick McAllorum from 10-2, James Gallagher & Off the Boat at 2, plus appearances from the Chesapeake Caledonia Pipe Band and the Ocean City Pipe Band.

Sunday: St. Patrick’s Day! Music by James Gallagher & Off the Boat and appearances from the Ocean City Pipe & Drum Band.Doors at 9, music at 2.

Pickles invites you to put a little pickle in your paddy at their holiday weekend celebration. The weekend at Pickles includes live music Thursday through Sunday, plus special drinks including Irish Car Bombs and the Frosty Irishman, and traditional Irish entrees on the menu including Reuben, corned beef, and shepherd’s pie. Click the photo to the left to enlarge.

Happy Hour from noon to midnight on St. Patrick’s Day, plus Happy Hour food and drink prices from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday: Join Seacrets after the Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade for their Irie-ish Music Fest St. Patrick’s Party, featuring live bands from 12 – 10 p.m. and three DJs.

Sunday: Hopefully you’ll still be ready to party for the Real St. Patrick’s Day Local’s After Party, featuring drink specials all day, corned beef and cabbage, live entertainment, happy hour from 4 – 7 p.m. and $5 off entrees from 5 – 10 p.m.

Craft beer lovers should head over to the Crooked Hammock in Lewes, De. to enjoy their special St. Paddy’s Day celebration. It includes two beer releases (Breakfast Stout and Irish Red), $5 St. Patrick’s Day-inspired flights, and an Irish food menu and more drink specials. Additionally on Saturday the 16th, there will be kid-friendly activities like face painting and a magician, and at night, live music from Eastern Electric from 8 – 11 p.m.