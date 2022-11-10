Winterfest Walking Tour Lights Up Northside Park to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary

Ocean City, MD – (November 9, 2022): Ocean City will celebrate the 30th annual Winterfest of Lights on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The opening ceremony will return with a magical display and tree lighting beginning at 5:30 p.m. and is FREE to the public this one night only. The Winterfest of Lights returns as a walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park.

Adding to the winter wonderland is a special performance by Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars” performing holiday songs and dance. Mayor Rick Meehan will “flip the switch” to light the Winterfest holiday light displays and the 50-foot Christmas tree officially opening Winterfest of Lights to the public. Santa will make a surprise appearance for the opening ceremony and be sure to look to the sky for a special holiday experience.

Winterfest guests can experience the magic and spirit of the holiday season close up. The walking path contains several surprises along the way, creating family-friendly opportunities that will last a lifetime. Grab your cup of coffee or hot chocolate at the Boosters concession window and enjoy the spectacular light displays with many loyal favorites, including the Twelve Days of Christmas and the Toy Factory. Also, patrons can’t miss the animated, 50-foot Winterfest Christmas tree “performing” its show throughout the evening. New this year is a tunnel of lights that will react to you singing your favorite Christmas carol. Take your photo at one of the many photo hotspots along the way and in the new expanded Winterfest pavilion this year.

To add to the Winterfest experience, brand new this year is a Winterfest Train Garden. Visit the Welcome Center at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center to view the spectacular model railroad displays and trains. Read and learn about the history of the train station and railroad in Ocean City. Starting November 17 through December 31, the train garden can be viewed Wednesday-Sunday from 5:30-9:00 p.m. Admission is free to the public; however, donations are accepted and benefit the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

Guests will have the opportunity to take their photo with Santa Claus. Families can listen to holiday music throughout the park provided by Radio Ocean City or download the Radio Ocean City App for a more personal high-fidelity music experience.

If you have a leashed pet, bring them with you on Wednesday for Furry Friends Day! The hours of operation will be Wednesday-Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Winterfest tickets can be purchased on-site or online. Admission is $6 for those 12 years & older and FREE for those 11 years and younger. With thousands of holiday lights, Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights will create long-lasting holiday memories for you and your family. For additional information, visit https://www.oceancity.com/winterfest/