A Sparkling Winterfest of Lights

Winterfest of Lights has opened for 2020 , and even though there are changes this year, we can assure you, it will not disappoint! Northside Park comes alive as the sun goes down, and it sparkles where ever you look. This year, it is a walk through event, to prevent close contact on the tram. But don’t let that put you off. On the contrary, now you can go at your own speed, stop to take in your favorite view, take pictures in front of special displays, double back to see it all again, and really get in the holiday spirit, something we all need this year. We saw people of every age at opening night on November 19th. Families, couples, friends, old and young. Children, literally squealing with delight, were walking with eyes open wide, or sitting back to enjoy the view in strollers and wagons. Older guests were strolling around, taking the opportunity to rest on the many picnic tables dotted around the park, and some were using the scooters available for rent at the entrance to the park. The walk itself is not that long, no more than half a mile, no more than walking round Walmart, to be honest. But it is so much more fun, you can’t help but smile as you take in the twinkling, shimmering light displays, and listen to the seasonal music playing throughout the park. So grab your hat, gloves, comfy shoes and facemask, and head over to Northside Park for Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights, you will not be disappointed!

Tickets can be purchased in advance, or at the event. Open Wednesday through Sunday 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday nights. More information can be found here.