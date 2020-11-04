Winterfest is coming, Winterfest is coming!

It’s almost that time of year again, and this year more than ever, we need to stay safe and enjoy the simple things in life. Winterfest of Lights, usually a tram ride through the sparkling lights in Northside Park, will be a walking tour this year, within the safety of your own group. The walking tour is about half a mile long and will take you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays along the paved paths of Northside Park. You’ll be able to sip hot chocolate, and take a photo with the old guy himself, plus marvel at the stunning 50 foot Christmas tree. We took a walk through the park this week to see how the decorating was going.

Winterfest of Lights will be open Wednesday through Sunday nights from 5.30pm – 9.30pm this year (closed Monday and Tuesday nights), starting November 19th. Admission is $5 for those over 12 years of age, children 11 years and younger are free.