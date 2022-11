Grab your Aquanet as ‘Hairspray’ takes over Ocean City! The Tony Award Winning musical features young Tracey Turnblad, a starstruck teen whose dream is to dance on The Corny Collins Show. While pursuing her dream, Link Larkin, Tracey’s charming love interest, helps navigate social issues of the 1960’s.

‘Hairspray’ takes the stage at The Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022. Doors open at 6:30. Show time is 7:00. Tickets range from $65 to $85.