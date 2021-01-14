Winding down in Midtown

Anne Neely
January 14, 2021
Midtown Ocean City runs from 29th street up to the Route 90 Bridge, roughly the area between the Boardwalk and the high rise.  It’s known for its low lying buildings and great bayside restaurants like Seacret’s,  Fager’s and Macky’s. It’s home to the Ocean City Convention Center, built in 1970 and  expanded several times since. Midtown is also home to the infamous median fence which was erected in 2017, and there is a mixture of established hotels like the Princess Bayside and Castle in the Sand, and newer hotels such as the  Aloft Ocean City and Residence Inn Ocean City which have prime bayside locations. It’s a great spot on the bay for watersports, with Odyssea Watersports and Bayside Boat Rentals both located there. The widest part of midtown is where Jolly Roger’s Splash Mountain sits,  its giant wheel and water slides rising above everything else.  Jolly Roger has been there in one form or another since 1964, a time when midtown was really growing.  The beach is as beautiful as anywhere in Ocean City, but the bayside features prominently throughout the area. We have gathered some photos of midtown Ocean City for you take a look.

Surfer’s enjoying the beach at 48th Street
Ocean City Convention Center
Early morning on the midtown beach
Hanging out at Seacret’s
The bay at Fager’s
Life guard on duty on the beach on 50th Street
Dancing Dolphins near the entrance to Ocean City from the Rt90 Bridge
View over the bay from the Aloft Ocean City
Odyssea Watersports on 50th Street and the bay
Midtown beach in the off season
Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill
View of the bay from the Residence Inn Ocean City
On the beach looking north from 32nd Street
The infamous median fence
Bayside Boat Rentals on 53rd Street and the bay

 

Sunset at Fager’s Island
Behind the Convention Center
The Princess Bayside Hotel on 48th Street
Leave only your footsteps
Sun setting over the Bay on 40th Street

 

