Winding down in Midtown

Midtown Ocean City runs from 29th street up to the Route 90 Bridge, roughly the area between the Boardwalk and the high rise. It’s known for its low lying buildings and great bayside restaurants like Seacret’s, Fager’s and Macky’s. It’s home to the Ocean City Convention Center, built in 1970 and expanded several times since. Midtown is also home to the infamous median fence which was erected in 2017, and there is a mixture of established hotels like the Princess Bayside and Castle in the Sand, and newer hotels such as the Aloft Ocean City and Residence Inn Ocean City which have prime bayside locations. It’s a great spot on the bay for watersports, with Odyssea Watersports and Bayside Boat Rentals both located there. The widest part of midtown is where Jolly Roger’s Splash Mountain sits, its giant wheel and water slides rising above everything else. Jolly Roger has been there in one form or another since 1964, a time when midtown was really growing. The beach is as beautiful as anywhere in Ocean City, but the bayside features prominently throughout the area. We have gathered some photos of midtown Ocean City for you take a look.