Win FREE Tickets to Ocean City Seafood Festival

Get ready for a fun waterfront experience at the first-ever Ocean City MD Seafood Festival! Join us on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Northside Park for a day filled with top Maryland restaurants, live music, chef demonstrations, and more. Sip the day away with a wide variety of wines, beers, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages, all while enjoying beautiful bay views. Plus, there’s a dedicated kids’ zone with fun activities for the whole family!
Win 2 VIP Tickets! Want to experience the festival in style? We’re giving away two VIP tickets, a $170 value! Your VIP passes include:
- One-hour early admission
- A souvenir glass
- Unlimited wine, beer, and spirit tastings
- Access to the VIP tent with seating and a private bar
To enter, simply:
- Like and share the post on our Facebook post.
- Comment on the post.
You’ll be automatically entered into our random drawing. The winner will be announced on August 14th. Good luck!
Ticket Packages available for purchase:
GENERAL ADMISSION
- Includes event admission and a souvenir glass.
- Does NOT include wine tastings or food tickets. Food, drink, and wine tasting tickets can be purchased at the event.
- Price: $15 in advance / $20 onsite
WINE, BEER & SPIRITS TASTING TICKET
- Includes event admission, a souvenir glass, unlimited wine, beer, and spirit tastings, and 2 full drink tickets.
- Does NOT include food tickets.
- Price: $39 in advance / $45 onsite
VIP TICKET
- Includes one-hour early admission (11 a.m.) and access to the VIP tent with seating and a private bar.
- Enjoy unlimited wine, beer, and spirit tastings from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., plus free alcoholic and non-alcoholic spritzers.
- Does NOT include food tickets.
- Price: $85 in advance / $95 onsite
VIP TICKET WITH HALF-DOZEN STEAMED CRABS
- Includes everything in the VIP Ticket, plus a half-dozen premium steamed male crabs from Hooper’s Crab House and a custom crab mallet.
- Does NOT include food tickets. Additional food and drinks may be purchased onsite.
- Price: $118 in advance / Not available onsite
Children 16 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
Ocean City MD Seafood Festival is on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Northside Park