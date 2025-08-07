Win FREE Tickets to Ocean City Seafood Festival

Get ready for a fun waterfront experience at the first-ever Ocean City MD Seafood Festival! Join us on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Northside Park for a day filled with top Maryland restaurants, live music, chef demonstrations, and more. Sip the day away with a wide variety of wines, beers, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages, all while enjoying beautiful bay views. Plus, there’s a dedicated kids’ zone with fun activities for the whole family!

Win 2 VIP Tickets! Want to experience the festival in style? We’re giving away two VIP tickets, a $170 value! Your VIP passes include:

One-hour early admission

A souvenir glass

Unlimited wine, beer, and spirit tastings

Access to the VIP tent with seating and a private bar

To enter, simply:

Like and share the post on our Facebook post. Comment on the post.

You’ll be automatically entered into our random drawing. The winner will be announced on August 14th. Good luck!

GENERAL ADMISSION

Includes event admission and a souvenir glass.

Does NOT include wine tastings or food tickets. Food, drink, and wine tasting tickets can be purchased at the event.

Food, drink, and wine tasting tickets can be purchased at the event. Price: $15 in advance / $20 onsite

WINE, BEER & SPIRITS TASTING TICKET

Includes event admission, a souvenir glass, unlimited wine, beer, and spirit tastings, and 2 full drink tickets.

Does NOT include food tickets.

Price: $39 in advance / $45 onsite

VIP TICKET

Includes one-hour early admission (11 a.m.) and access to the VIP tent with seating and a private bar.

Enjoy unlimited wine, beer, and spirit tastings from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., plus free alcoholic and non-alcoholic spritzers.

Does NOT include food tickets.

Price: $85 in advance / $95 onsite

VIP TICKET WITH HALF-DOZEN STEAMED CRABS

Includes everything in the VIP Ticket, plus a half-dozen premium steamed male crabs from Hooper’s Crab House and a custom crab mallet.

Does NOT include food tickets. Additional food and drinks may be purchased onsite.

Additional food and drinks may be purchased onsite. Price: $118 in advance / Not available onsite

Children 16 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

Ocean City MD Seafood Festival is on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Northside Park