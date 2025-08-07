What are you looking for?
Win FREE Tickets to Ocean City Seafood Festival

By Anne

Get ready for a fun waterfront experience at the first-ever Ocean City MD Seafood Festival! Join us on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Northside Park for a day filled with top Maryland restaurants, live music, chef demonstrations, and more. Sip the day away with a wide variety of wines, beers, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages, all while enjoying beautiful bay views. Plus, there’s a dedicated kids’ zone with fun activities for the whole family!

Win 2 VIP Tickets! Want to experience the festival in style? We’re giving away two VIP tickets, a $170 value! Your VIP passes include:

  • One-hour early admission
  • A souvenir glass
  • Unlimited wine, beer, and spirit tastings
  • Access to the VIP tent with seating and a private bar

To enter, simply:

  1. Like and share the post on our Facebook post.
  2. Comment on the post.

You’ll be automatically entered into our random drawing. The winner will be announced on August 14th. Good luck!

Ticket Packages available for purchase:

 

GENERAL ADMISSION

  • Includes event admission and a souvenir glass.
  • Does NOT include wine tastings or food tickets. Food, drink, and wine tasting tickets can be purchased at the event.
  • Price: $15 in advance / $20 onsite

WINE, BEER & SPIRITS TASTING TICKET

  • Includes event admission, a souvenir glass, unlimited wine, beer, and spirit tastings, and 2 full drink tickets.
  • Does NOT include food tickets.
  • Price: $39 in advance / $45 onsite

VIP TICKET

  • Includes one-hour early admission (11 a.m.) and access to the VIP tent with seating and a private bar.
  • Enjoy unlimited wine, beer, and spirit tastings from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., plus free alcoholic and non-alcoholic spritzers.
  • Does NOT include food tickets.
  • Price: $85 in advance / $95 onsite

VIP TICKET WITH HALF-DOZEN STEAMED CRABS

  • Includes everything in the VIP Ticket, plus a half-dozen premium steamed male crabs from Hooper’s Crab House and a custom crab mallet.
  • Does NOT include food tickets. Additional food and drinks may be purchased onsite.
  • Price: $118 in advance / Not available onsite

Children 16 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

Ocean City MD Seafood Festival is on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Northside Park

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
