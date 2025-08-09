What are you looking for?
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownNews
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 32nd of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between August 2 and August 8th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty second week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

A cloudy week for the most part, but a few nice sunrises blended in, too.

bright sunrise
bright sunrise
beach sunrise
beach sunrise

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Morning walks and evening strolls.

Morning on the boards
Morning on the boards
Boardwalk evening
Boardwalk evening

 

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

 

 

Ocean City Bayside

Ocean City bayside view
Ocean City bayside view

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

 

Downtown buildings

The Courtyard by Marriott looked impressive with the rising sunrise this week.  Located on the boardwalk at 15th Street.

Courtyard at Marriot on the boardwalk
Courtyard at Marriot on the boardwalk

 

White Marlin Open fishing tournament

Big Blue Marlin brought in on first day of WMO
Big Blue Marlin brought in on first day of WMO

Ocean City’s signature fishing tournament, the White Marlin Open, came to Ocean City this week.  And the crowds of fishermen and followers came, too.  Due to some rough weather the normal five day event was extended by two extra days and continues to this weekend.  Headquartered at Harbour Island on the bayside at 17th Street.

Attendees at WMO
Attendees at WMO
Park Place Jewelers at WMO
Park Place Jewelers at WMO.  Jill, Todd, and Sophia Ferrante.
A catch at WMO
A catch at WMO

 

Sunset Park Party Nights

These Thursday night free concerts start at 7 pm and run through the end of August.  Check them out.  Bring your favorite beach chair too.  Sponsored by the Ocean City Development Corporation and the Town of Ocean City.  For this schedule this summer:  Sunset Park Party Nights.

Free Sunset Park concerts
Free Sunset Park concerts

 

Sunset

Always spectacular in Ocean City.

Ocean City sunset
Ocean City sunset

 

Have a great weekend.

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
