THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 32nd of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between August 2 and August 8th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty second week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

A cloudy week for the most part, but a few nice sunrises blended in, too.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Morning walks and evening strolls.

Ocean City Bayside

Downtown buildings

The Courtyard by Marriott looked impressive with the rising sunrise this week. Located on the boardwalk at 15th Street.

White Marlin Open fishing tournament

Ocean City’s signature fishing tournament, the White Marlin Open, came to Ocean City this week. And the crowds of fishermen and followers came, too. Due to some rough weather the normal five day event was extended by two extra days and continues to this weekend. Headquartered at Harbour Island on the bayside at 17th Street.

Sunset Park Party Nights

These Thursday night free concerts start at 7 pm and run through the end of August. Check them out. Bring your favorite beach chair too. Sponsored by the Ocean City Development Corporation and the Town of Ocean City. For this schedule this summer: Sunset Park Party Nights.

Sunset

Always spectacular in Ocean City.

Have a great weekend.