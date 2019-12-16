Brian’s Christmas Songbook: To Stop the Heroin Epidemic

20 Shares Email

Loss From Heroin Creates Hope

From a devastating loss comes a day & night of awareness & education by the way of warm Christmas songs.

The Christ Family lost their son Brian to an accidental heroin overdose in 2004. Never wanting this to happen to anyone else or the ripple effect it has through family and friends, Organizer, Tony Christ, created Brian’s Christmas Songbook. Tony Christ has an imaginary conversation with his son when he was a child and his son’s childhood friends about the meaning of Christmas aided by the enduring Christmas music of Carols, Spirituals, and Old Testament Wisdom.

Performers

The production went on twice on December 13, 2019. Presented at the Performing Art Center of Ocean City, the production is a subliminal message of saying no to drugs. The Mid-Atlantic Symphony was featured along with Melissa Alessi. The symphony played Christmas songs of both classic and contemporary styles; while storytelling accompanied the affair.

Performances

The first performance of the day was free for Worcester County public school students. This is the first time “Brian’s Christmas Songbook Concert” was free for students in the county; something, organizer Tony Christ, says he’s been trying to achieve for three years. The concert celebrated the holidays, but Christ’s goal was to show the young children that they should resist the temptation of drugs.

The second performance was held the evening of December 13th also at the Performing Art Center of Ocean City. The event was open to ticket purchasers.

Purchase of CD

The audio cd, Brian’s Christmas Songbook, can be purchased here.