Sunfest 2023 Transportation Schedule

The Town of Ocean City frequently adds or amends transportation services during big events and Sunfest 2023 is no different.

The Ocean City Boardwalk Tram During Sunfest

SUNFEST Oct. 19 – 22, 2023 10am – 10pm – Thursday – Saturday 10am – 7pm – Sunday

The Boardwalk Tram quits running for the season immediately after Sunfest.

The Ocean City Beach Bus

Schedule:

The Ocean City Beach Bus stays on it’s Fall schedule until October 22, then falls back to it Winter Schedule. So, during Sunfest, you will see a bus approximately every half hour from 6 am – 2 am. There is no bus service between 2 am and 6 am.

Fares:

“Standard Fare: $4 (effective May 1) Ride-All-Day. Exact cash fare required, or use of pre-paid photo ID General Bus Pass obtained from City Hall.

Half Fare ($2.00 Ride-All-Day): Senior Citizens age 65 and over, Disabled Persons, Medicare card holders and Ocean City Non-Resident Senior Bus Pass holders. Proof of eligibility may be required. Exact cash fare required, or use of pre-paid photo ID General Bus Pass obtained from City Hall.

Free: Children 42 inches in height and under, ADA Certified Disabled card holders and Ocean City Resident Senior Bus Pass holders. Proof of eligibility may be required.”

Express Beach Bus Shuttle

For Sunfest, the Town of Ocean City has added a shuttle to take you from the Convention Center Parking Lot on 40th to the the Sunfest entrance. The bus will run approximately every 20 minutes. Thursday thru Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. & Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.