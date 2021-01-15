What To Do This Weekend in Ocean City

1 Shares Email

Are you looking for something to do after the holidays? Ocean City, Maryland has some great options for you! We will tell you what all is going on this weekend in Ocean City. Sit back and enjoy the list!

This Saturday, January 16th from 6-7 pm, you can join the Art League of Ocean City for a cool virtual film fest! The Art League of Ocean City invites you to join them “for a special streaming-edition of our monthly film night, brought to you by the Ocean City Film Festival. Watch with us via Facebook Live on the Ocean City Film Festival page. Available to watch for up to 24 hours after broadcast. Content not rated by MPAA.”

How does that not sound like a great time?

This weekend in Ocean City, specifically tomorrow, Friday January 15th at 11 am, the Longboard Cafe will be open for business! In case you missed it, they’ve been closed for the past few weeks for renovations and some deep cleaning. They’ll be open for indoor, heated outdoor dining AND carryout.

Have you ever had their southern cornbread and crab? It is a thick, delicious slice of homemade corn bread with jalapeno cream and savory, sauteed crab. As if that was not enough, you could wash it down with a nice, local Shore Craft beer like Burley Oak Original Gangster IPA, or one of the signature drinks from their menu.

The Longboard, a margarita, is a steal at $11 and it tastes great! It consists of patron, Longboard select reposado, la pinta pomegranate liqueur, passoa’ passion fruit liqueur, sour simple syrup, and sprite. It’s such a good choice to pair with the southern cornbread and crab.

Get Thee To A Movie

Great news and just in time to help fight those winter blues!

The Sun & Surf Cinema on 143rd Street is REOPENING Friday, January 15 with new releases and their new Private Screening program.

They will be open Friday through Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday weekend, and every Friday through Sunday thereafter. https://www.foxshowtimes.com/loc…/6528/SUN-and-SURF-CINEMA. Don’t expect to find one of the movies on this photo, but check out their website to see what’s new and what’s playing!

Search For Seashells Down By The Seashore

Who doesn’t like a good walk on the beach? Even though it’s January, beaches are open and it’s the perfect time to look for shells, especially if you’re a collector!

Full Circle Back to the Art League of Ocean City

The Art League of Ocean City has a couple of great exhibits you can see on Sunday from 11am-4pm. The first, in the Thaler Gallery, features what their site calls ” “Shared Visions,” collaboration of visual and literary art, showcasing Art League members and writers of the Ocean City Writer’s Group of the Worcester County Library. Read poetry and short prose inspired by the artwork on display.”

The second is in the Galleria, and as the site description reads, and is called ” “Hope and Healing,” [which is] artwork to lift our spirits. All media, 2d & 3d. Exhibit judge: Leslie Belloso. Through times of challenge, art can be an act of hope and healing for both the artist and viewer. For artists, the creative process can be meditative, cathartic, or illuminating. As a viewer, art can bring feelings of comfort and connection. As we start the new year, we begin with a message of Hope and Healing. This exhibition will showcase artwork to lift the spirits with joy and positivity.”

So, what are you going to do in Ocean City this weekend? There’s so much to choose-let us know!