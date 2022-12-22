New Councilman Will Savage on His Vision for Ocean City

A hard-working and energetic eight-year-old boy carries in luggage and helps with housekeeping at the family business, Ocean City’s Majestic Hotel, along 7th St. and the bustling Boardwalk. After a long day, the 80s kid enjoys the perks of resort living, munching on Thrasher’s fries and riding his bike down the boards into the sunset. That once young boy, Will Savage, now 42, is taking his local pride to City Hall as a Councilman.

Sworn in Nov. 10, Savage’s commitment to improving the quality of life for residents and tourists remains unwavering. Just a month into his term, Savage said his focus lies on serving the taxpayers and maintaining the town’s status as a family-friendly resort.

“I have the time and I feel that I owe it to the community. If you look back at the business leaders from the past, many of them have stepped up and run,” Savage said. “I’m going to stay loyal to the cause. I’m here to work for the citizens, and serve whatever needs they have to best improve their quality of life and keep our city a world-class destination.”

Savage joins fellow newcomer Carol Proctor, a local realtor, along with five other veterans on the council. However, he’s no stranger to the shore, growing up downtown and eventually running the Majestic Hotel, before his family sold the property in 2021 after 75 years.

He said his decades spent living and breathing the hospitality industry served him well.

“It all taught me work ethic because you did whatever had to be done and you did the right thing. It teaches you to work with people and become a little bit more understanding,” he said. “We would always go the extra mile because every single decision directly affected you.”

David Lurie, a hotelier, said Savage took him under his wing for nearly eight years at the Majestic Hotel and taught him everything he knows. “A man of the people,” he said Savage is the right man for Ocean City.

“He’s just a good guy. He cares about people and the town,” Lurie said. “He taught me everything I know about working in the hotel and made me feel like a brother.”

Additionally, since the age of just 14, he has courageously served the town as a member of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, rising the ranks to eventually become assistant chief.

For Jordan Braniff, the newly-minted assistant chief, Savage’s election is welcome news.

“Whenever you look at somebody in a leadership role, you want them to be well-rounded. Will has truly demonstrated service to the city from a volunteer perspective and an emergency services perspective, but also from a business perspective,” Braniff said. “Will understands all the different layers. He talks the talk when he says he cares about Ocean City.”

Today, he continues to operate the Boardwalk Convenience Store and also previously managed Down Under Sunglasses for eight years.

Adapting to council affairs quickly, Savage said he feels energetic about keeping mopeds off Coastal Highway, advocating for a sports complex, and supporting improvements such as building more pickleball courts. Plus, he said he hopes to cooperate with regional partners to reduce the traffic bottleneck at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

While many leaders often cite their frustrations or token issues as motivation for running, Savage insists that he simply felt a calling to serve.

“It feels natural to me in Ocean City and I just want to keep that family feel, keep Ocean City safe, and keep Ocean City relevant,” he added. “I’m most proud of our heritage and diverse tourist ecosystem. I’m proud of the totality of Ocean City with the hospitality product that we put out. I’m also proud of it being a family atmosphere and that this is someplace that I cherish and want to serve.”