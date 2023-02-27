Beach Fun Beyond the Sand: Exploring 8 of Ocean City, MD’s Best Activities

Ocean City, MD is a great destination for families, friends, and couples looking for fun and entertainment. Whether you are visiting for a weekend or a week-long vacation, there are plenty of things to see and do in Ocean City. There’s miles of beautiful beaches, probably the main reason for visiting, but add to that a lively boardwalk, and numerous water-based activities, there is no shortage of things to do. Here are 8 suggestions of things to do in Ocean City when you need a break from the beach.
Trimper Rides is an amusement park in Ocean City that has been entertaining visitors for over 100 years. It offers classic rides such as a Ferris wheel and carousel, as well as modern thrill rides like the Tidal Wave roller coaster. Trimper Rides is perfect for families looking for a nostalgic experience.
If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, Odyssea Watersports is the place to go. Rent a jet ski, and get your heart racing. Their experienced staff will ensure you have a safe and unforgettable experience on the water. 2023 they will be at their new location on 52nd St behind the Exxon on the Bayside.
Renting a boat is a great way for you and your family to explore Ocean City’s picturesque coastline and waterways. Bayside Boat Rentals offers pontoon boats and jet skis. Whether you’re looking to go fishing, sightseeing, or just cruising around, Bayside Boat Rentals has you covered. They are open 8:30am – 7:00pm 7 days a week Memorial Day thru Labor Day (weather & staff permitting). Rentals are by reservations only.
Jolly Roger Amusements is a must-visit destination for families with children. There’s rides at the Pier, including the iconic Giant Wheel, and their 30th street location has even more rides along with Splash Mountain Water Park and Speedworld, which includes a 5 story cart coaster. Finish the day off with a round of mini golf, and you’re sure to have a lot of happy campers!
For a more relaxed way to explore Ocean City, take a ride on the OC Bayhopper. This boat tour takes you on a leisurely cruise through the bays and waterways around Ocean City. Along the way, you’ll see local wildlife, beautiful scenery, and learn about the area’s history and ecology. There are all different types of cruises offered, including craft beer cruises, sunset cruises, ice cream cruises and pizza cruises.
The Escape Room is a thrilling activity that requires teamwork, problem-solving, and quick thinking. Located in North Ocean City, the Escape Room offers multiple themed rooms, each with its own unique challenges and puzzles. You and your team will have to work together to solve the puzzles and escape the room before time runs out. The Escape Room is a great activity for families, friends, and coworkers looking for a fun and challenging experience.
Baja Amusements is a fun and exciting activity for people of all ages. Located on Rt 50 in West Ocean City, there’s 10 acres of fun ranging from 8 go-kart tracks & mini golf & two climbing walls, open every day during the summer months and on weekends during the spring and fall. The tracks features two-seater karts that can accommodate a child and an adult, as well as single-seater karts for the more adventurous riders. The tracks are well-maintained and offer challenging courses with twists and turns that will keep you on your toes. If you are looking for an adrenaline rush, Baja Amusements is a must-visit attraction in Ocean City.
If you are looking for a way to escape the heat or rain, Flagship Cinema is a great option. Located in West Ocean City, the cinema offers the latest movies in a comfortable and air-conditioned environment. The theater features stadium seating, digital projection, and surround sound, ensuring that you have an immersive movie experience. In addition to the latest blockbusters, the theater also shows classic films and hosts special events throughout the year. Look out for their Super Tuesday offer, all year round!
So, there you have it, Ocean City, Maryland is a vacation destination that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for thrills on the water, nostalgic amusement park experiences, relaxing boat tour, or solving puzzles, these activities are sure to make your trip unforgettable. So pack your sunscreen, grab your family and friends, and get ready to make some unforgettable memories in Ocean City, Maryland.