Virtual Press Conference: Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan:

“Ocean City is Our Happy Place, But Right Now There Is No Place Like Home”

During a virtual press conference on April 3, Mayor Meehan provided details on Ocean City’s latest actions to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. – (April 3, 2020): With many states, including Maryland, under Stay-at-Home orders, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan reminds residents and visitors that right now there is “no place like home.” In a virtual press conference held on Friday afternoon, Mayor Meehan recounted several drastic actions Ocean City has taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Not only has the Town of Ocean City closed the beach, Boardwalk and Inlet Parking Lot, but also lodging restrictions were placed on hotels, motels and rental properties to allow for essential lodgers only through April 30.

“This has been a difficult time for all of us, as the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has greatly impacted our community and the country,” Meehan stated. “Every measure we have taken has been to stop the spread of the virus and save lives. It has slowed tourism but these actions are necessary to help protect our community. To many of us, Ocean City is our happy place but right now, we remind everyone that there is no place like home.”

To access a recording of Mayor Meehan’s press conference and additional information about the Town of Ocean City’s response to COVID-19, please visit: www.oceancitymd.gov/ covid19 .

If you are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) contact your primary care doctor for further screening to determine if you should be tested. Unless you are suffering a medical emergency, please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or other medical facility. You should speak with your healthcare provider, who can alert an emergency room so that its staff is ready with proper protective gear. To protect yourselves and others, wash your hands often, cover cough/sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces, and stay home if sick. For more information on Coronavirus and prevention tips, visit WorcesterHealth.org or call 410-632-1100 option #8 to connect to our call center (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm). For COVID-19 information in the State of Maryland, please dial 211.

UPDATE #12 – April 3, 2020 –5:00 p.m.

