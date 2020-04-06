You’ve never been to Berlin? America’s Coolest Small Town in 2014 was our very own Berlin Md, and it’s easy to see why. The town can trace it’s present day roots back to the 1790’s with the Burley Plantation. By the early 1900’s Berlin was a busy town, with commercial and tourist businesses supporting more hotels than Ocean City. The downtown area is now a National Register Historic District, and it’s tree lined streets are packed full of bakeries and coffee shops with handcrafted desserts, elegant restaurants and casual cafes, stylish bars and even a beautifully restored Victorian hotel. Visitors can wander its quaint streets with antique shops, art galleries, gift shops and home decor stores. There are museums, galleries, and plenty of events and live concerts each summer. Take a stroll through its red brick lined streets with us from your laptop or phone, until it is safe to do so in reality. Be a hero, stay home and enjoy Ocean City and Berlin Md from your living room.