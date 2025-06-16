Maryland Producer Cold Storage Grant Program Assists Farmers and Watermen with the Purchase of Needed Cold Storage Equipment

Annapolis (June 16,2025) – The Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO) has announced it is once again offering its popular Maryland Producer Cold Storage Grant Program to help farmers and watermen purchase necessary cold storage equipment for their operations.

MARBIDCO will match up to 50% of the cost of the project purchase, with a maximum grant awardamount of $2,000. The minimum grant award is $500 (meaning therefore, the minimum project orequipment purchase size is $1,000).

“Following last year’s success in helping agribusinesses and commercial seafood businesses with access to adequate cold storage, we are happy to offer this program again. Cold storage is frequently cited as a need, especially by smaller farm operations, so hopefully the availability of these grant funds will incentivize cold storage equipment purchases by food producing enterprises,” said MARBIDCO Executive Director, Steve McHenry.

Eligible applicants include farmers and watermen with at least $1,000 in agricultural or seafood productsales in calendar years 2024 or 2025. The eligible applicants can include sole proprietorships, partnerships, cooperatives, and LLCs. Agricultural products include produce, livestock, shellfish, or horticultural products that are grown on the applicant’s farm. Seafood products include finfish and shellfish products that are harvested in Maryland.

The grant funds and matching funds must be used to purchase and install cold storage equipment. Eligible tangible equipment that may be purchased include:

• Large coolers

• Ice machines

• On-boat or On-dock cold storage

• Reach-in refrigerator/freezer

• Walk-in refrigerator/freezer

• On-truck cold storage (does not include costs related to purchase a truck)

• Third-party costs related to installation of cold storage unit or construction of cold storage

facility

Purchases made prior to June 16, 2025 are not eligble. The application deadline is August 27, 2025. Applications will be processed as they are received while funds are available. All applicants should expect to purchase or order equipment by September 30, 2025. Funding is limited and applications will be processed on a first come, first served basis. Funds will

be disbursed as a reimbursement based on proof of payment or directly to vendors based on submitted invoices. Application forms are available on MARBIDCO’s website: www.marbidco.org.

For more information, please email Brittany Rawlings, brawlings@marbico.org or call at 410.267.6807.

Send application forms electronically to brawlings@marbico.org or mail to: MARBIDCO, Cold Storage

Grant Program, c/o Brittany Rawlings, 1410 Forest Drive, Suite 21, Annapolis, MD 21403.

MARBIDCO was established by the Maryland General Assembly more than 18 years ago to help enhance the sustainability and profitability of the State’s agricultural and resource-based industries in order to help bolster rural economies, support locally produced food and fiber products, and preserve working farm and forest land. MARBIDCO is a nimble, quasi-governmental financial intermediary organization that has a mission to serve exclusively the commercial farming, forestry, and seafood industries of Maryland. Young and beginning farmers are a special focus for MARBIDCO, as is farm operation diversification. In delivering its financing programs, MARBIDCO works cooperatively with commercial banks and farm credit associations, as well as a host of federal, State, regional, and local government agencies, and universities. Since 2007, MARBIDCO has approved some 1,459 financings totaling over $116.5 million for food and fiber business projects located in all of Maryland’s 24 counties – and in the process has leveraged more than $237 million in commercial lender financing. For more information about MARBIDCO’s programs, please visit: www.marbidco.org