THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 36th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between August 30 and September 5th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty sixth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

We had a great week of weather this past week. Sometimes a bit windy but for the most part all sun and pleasant temperatures.

Sunrises in Ocean City

A don’t miss opportunity on your stay at the beach.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Great walking and biking. Restricted bike hours ended after the Labor Day weekend!

Love and Memory Sea Shells exhibit is located on the Boardwalk near 23rd Street. Check it out. And bring a personalized sea shell!

Bayside

Lots of boats this week again.

Buildings in Ocean City

The Kite Loft business turns 50 years old this week. Housed in an older building on the boardwalk between 5th and 6th Streets.

The Plim Plaza in the rising sun.

Harrison’s Harbor Watch restaurant and bar located at the south end of the Ocean City boardwalk. In 2024 this business turned 40 years old and is going stronger than ever!

A look at Surf Avenue in Ocean City just off the boardwalk. Many of these buildings constructed in the 1930’s and 1940’s retains their original character.

Special Events

Wine at the Beach started yesterday and will run today, Saturday at the Ocean City inlet.

OC Rock and Ride motorcycle event coming this next week.

Sunset

Several excellent sunsets this past week in Ocean City. Here’s one of them.

Larger weekend events are coming over the next two months.

Enjoy your weekend!