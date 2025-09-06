What are you looking for?
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 36th of 2025

beach sunrise
beach sunrise

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between August 30 and September 5th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty sixth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

We had a great week of weather this past week.  Sometimes a bit windy but for the most part all sun and pleasant temperatures.

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

A don’t miss opportunity on your stay at the beach.

Beach sunrise 2
Beach sunrise 2
Sunrise at Jolly Roger at 30th Street
Sunrise at Jolly Roger at 30th Street

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Great walking and biking.  Restricted bike hours ended after the Labor Day weekend! 

morning boardwalk
morning boardwalk
Evening on the Ocean City boardwalk
Evening on the Ocean City boardwalk
Biking on the boardwalk
Biking on the boardwalk

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Boardwalk Every Sea Shell tells a story
Boardwalk Every Sea Shell tells a story

Love and Memory Sea Shells exhibit is located on the Boardwalk near 23rd Street.  Check it out.  And bring a personalized sea shell!

Bayside

Lots of boats this week again.

Bayside boating
Bayside boating

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

 

Buildings in Ocean City

The Kite Loft business turns 50 years old this week.  Housed in an older building on the boardwalk between 5th and 6th Streets.

The Kite Loft
The Kite Loft

The Plim Plaza in the rising sun.

The Plim Plaza
The Plim Plaza

 

Harrison’s Harbor Watch restaurant and bar located at the south end of the Ocean City boardwalk.  In 2024 this business turned 40 years old and is going stronger than ever!

Harrison Harbor Watch
Harrison Harbor Watch

A look at Surf Avenue in Ocean City just off the boardwalk.  Many of these buildings constructed in the 1930’s and 1940’s retains their original character. 

Looking down Surf Avenue
Looking down Surf Avenue

 

Special Events

Wine at the Beach started yesterday and will run today, Saturday at the Ocean City inlet. 

Wine At The Beach event set up
Wine At The Beach event set up

OC Rock and Ride motorcycle event coming this next week.

 

Sunset

Several excellent sunsets this past week in Ocean City.  Here’s one of them.

Sunset
Sunset

Larger weekend events are coming over the next two months.

Enjoy your weekend!

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
