65.2 F
Ocean City
This Week in Pictures April 8th-15th

Now that the weather is finally warming up, we have ventured out and about to take more pictures of our town as we gear up for Easter Weekend and the eventual start of the summer season. Get snapping on your next visit to Ocean City as our Photo Friday contest will be starting soon. Each week we will ask you to submit photos of Ocean City and then we’ll randomly choose one winner to receive 2 gift cards to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks for the 2022 season. In the mean time, enjoy a slice of life in Ocean City during the week of April 8th-15th.

The Boardwalk and Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum, still minus the Anchor
Trimper’s Big Wheel is back for the summer, and opens this weekend
A jacket was needed at the beginning of the week for a brisk walk or cycle on the Ocean City Boardwalk
Jolly Roger’s Giant Wheel ready to open this weekend!
Two big wheels part of our Boardwalk skyline once again!
The new Ember’s continues to take shape
A quiet April morning on the Boardwalk
Take a seat, why don’t you? There’s plenty this time of year to go around.
Work continues at the new Cabana’s Grill, which replaces Paul Revere
Our Boardwalk!
The view from the Grand Hotel, and the sun is out!
A pretty view on the Boardwalk
Free parking at the Inlet Parking Lot Monday – Thursday until May 26th
Looking over to Assateague Island
Have you walked the Boardwalk and touched the spot at both ends?
At the south end of the Boardwalk
Trimper’s OC Big Wheel!
At the Inlet Parking Lot
A peaceful bike ride on the Boardwalk
It’s so quiet…..
Just about warm enough to sit on the beach.
The blue skies and warmer temperatures have brought people out!
Time for a bike ride.
A full house at the Performing Art Center for “Menopause the Musical”!
A very peaceful view
Taking some time out to enjoy the warm temperatures
Blue skies and white surf!
Early morning and there’s people enjoying the beach!
Good Friday and it’s even warm enough to get in the water!
What a view!

