This Week in Ocean City in Pictures

Ocean City experienced a week of contrasts this week, moving from glorious blue skies and sunshine to a day of persistent cool temperatures, wind and rain. The town also celebrated its inaugural Ocean City Seafood Festival at Northside Park this past weekend. Early in the week, tranquil days offered a peaceful respite, soon followed by the exhilarating roar of motorcycles as OC Rock and Ride thundered into town. While Labor Day has ushered in a more relaxed pace, Ocean City remains vibrant with activity. Here’s a look at some moments captured this week in our favorite beach town!

The bikes are in town all weekend for OC Rock and Ride with live music at the Inlet Parking Lot and lots going on at both the Convention Center and at Seacrets. Look out for them all over town this weekend!