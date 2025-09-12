What are you looking for?
55.4 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

This Week in Ocean City in Pictures

FamilyNewsNorth Ocean City
By Anne

Ocean City experienced a week of contrasts this week, moving from glorious blue skies and sunshine to a day of persistent cool temperatures, wind and rain. The town also celebrated its inaugural Ocean City Seafood Festival at Northside Park this past weekend. Early in the week, tranquil days offered a peaceful respite, soon followed by the exhilarating roar of motorcycles as OC Rock and Ride thundered into town. While Labor Day has ushered in a more relaxed pace, Ocean City remains vibrant with activity. Here’s a look at some moments captured this week in our favorite beach town!

Inaugural Ocean City MD Seafood Festival
Inaugural Ocean City MD Seafood Festival
Inaugural Ocean City MD Seafood Festival
Inaugural Ocean City MD Seafood Festival VIP Tent
Inaugural Ocean City Seafood Festival
Monday on the beach there blue skies but it was quite windy
The crowds have gone!
No more fighting for a place for your umbrella!
The beach at 139th Street
With the wind came some powerful waves.
On Monday a jacket was a useful addition when on the beach
Beautiful no matter what the season
Definitely windy enough to fly a kite!
A walk on the quieter streets in Ocean City
Always fun to spot an older beach cottage when out for a walk
Tuesday brought cloudy skies, perfect for playing golf.
Sea foam on the beach
Tidal pool and sea foam
Wrapped up, enjoying the view
A peaceful canal view
Taking a break for a bike ride
speed limit change
Speed limit change to 30mph
Early morning on the Boardwalk
Morn ing stroll on the Boardwalk
One of the famous signs on the Boardwalk
Tipsy Taco on the Boardwalk
911 Memorial
911 Memorial
Tents set up for OC Rock and Ride
OC Rock and Ride
The bikes are in town!
Bikes getting ready for the Boardwalk ride
Bikes on the Boardwalk

 

The bikes are back in Town!

The bikes are in town all weekend for OC Rock and Ride with live music at the Inlet Parking Lot and lots going on at both the Convention Center and at Seacrets. Look out for them all over town this weekend!

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
“Eastern Shore Heritage Day” is free event at Ocean City Center for the Arts on Sept. 14

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,040SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,040SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND