“Eastern Shore Heritage Day” is free event at Ocean City Center for the Arts on Sept. 14

OCEAN CITY, MD — Sept. 8, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to “Eastern Shore Heritage Day” on Sunday, Sept. 14, 12-4p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend. The event is supported in part by a grant from the Beach to Bay Heritage Area.

Heritage Day at the Arts Center includes a major art exhibit entitled “Roots & Remembrance” in the Thaler Gallery featuring local and regional artists working in all media and presenting their unique views. In addition to the Art League’s monthly awards, special awards of nearly $1,000 were presented to images representing Best Waterways, Best Heritage, Best Livelihood, and Best in Show.

Special programs scheduled for Heritage Day include a decoy exhibit with collector and aficionado Will Frang, a vintage crochet exhibit with a collective piece at which guests can try their hand, a story writing/telling workshop with acclaimed former SDHS teacher Gwen Lehman, and a book signing on the chicken farming industry by local noted author Joanne Guilfoil. Saltwater Mini Farm is bringing a petting zoo for the kids, and the OC Foodie Tour is providing locally-inspired food samples.

“Please join our celebration of the heritage and culture that makes the Eastern Shore so distinctive and such a beautiful place to live,” Rina Thaler, the Art League’s executive director, said. “This will be a fun and educational day for the entire family, and it’s free to attend, thanks to our partners at Beach to Bay Heritage Area.”

More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.