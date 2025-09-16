Art League of Ocean City Announces Inaugural Color Run for the Arts n Ocean Pines on Nov. 15

OCEAN CITY, MD — Sept. 16, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City invites runners, walkers, and families to the inaugural “Color Run for the Arts” on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines, Md. The run is a challenge for 5K runners and a fun event for families to do together. The event benefits the community programs of the nonprofit Art League.

The deadline to register is Nov. 12, 2025. All participants must pre-register; walk-ins will not be accepted on the day of the race. The first 300 registrants will receive free Color Run for the Arts tee shirts. More information and registration are available at OCart.org/colorrun or by calling the Art League at 410-524-9433.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with a kids’ run at 9 a.m. for ages nine and under. The 5K Color Run takes off at 9:30 a.m. A two-mile walk around the scenic South Gate Pond starts at 10 a.m.

During a color run, a popular family event around the country, runners and walkers wear white tee shirts at the start of the race or walk. As they maneuver the course around the pond, they will be doused in a rainbow of colored powder, a different color at each point along the course. Participants finish the race plastered in bright colors. The colors and non-toxic chalk, safe on the skin and for the environment, and simply wash off.

Art League photographers will take before and after photos of run participants, and those images will be available for purchase. “This isn’t just a run; it’s a full-on celebration of the arts,” Aubrey Sizemore, Art League event coordinator, said. “Enjoy a festive atmosphere featuring an artisan marketplace, music, raffles, Grateful Grub food truck, Kona Ice truck, and so much more. Whether you’re running, racing for a cause, walking with friends, or just soaking it all in, there’s something for everyone and every age.”

The costs to participate are $15 for kids 9 and under and $25 for both the 5K run and the two-mile walk.

Sponsors for the Color Run for the Arts to date include Sunsations, Matt The Carpet Guy, Sea Glass Pools, The Harrison Group, Chesapeake Home Services, Tidal Health, Chesapeake Enrichment Foundation, Landmark Insurance and Financial Group, and Hertrich GMC of Salisbury. In-kind sponsors are Pepsi Bottling Co., Ocean Pines Association, and Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks.

The Art League is continuing to seek sponsors for this family and sporting event. Interested parties should contact Jessica Bauer, Art League Development Director, at development@artleagueofoceancity.org.

Volunteers will help staff this fun event, including color throwers. Those interested should contact Aubrey Sizemore, Art League Volunteer and Event Coordinator, at aubrey@artleagueofoceancity.org.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.