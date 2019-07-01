This Week in OC: Fourth of July Weekend 2019

If you’re reading this and you’re in Ocean City this week, you’re in for a fantastically fun Fourth of July weekend (so long as the clouds and rain hold off until Friday – knock on wood). The Town of Ocean City will continue its Independence Day traditions with two sets of fireworks, one downtown on the beach and one uptown in Northside Park, with live entertainment at both locations. Seacrets will continue its own holiday tradition midtown, rounding out the night with a third set of fireworks in Ocean City.

No matter where you are this holiday weekend, we hope you have a wonderful time celebrating with family and friends. If you are in Ocean City, submit your Fourth of July photos for our next Photo Friday and you could win a pair of passes to Jolly Roger Amusements. Happy holidays!

Last Week’s News

Are you missing a stuffed animal? On Friday, the Hilton Suites Oceanfront Hotel posted on Facebook that a stuffed animal was left behind at the hotel and is looking to be reunited with its owner. “Please help, I’m lost,” the post said. “I’m being well loved and still having fun but I miss my family.”

Reader’s Digest names Berlin one of 12 up-and-coming towns: In their recent article “12 Small Towns That Are About to Become More Popular,” Reader’s Digest mentioned Berlin, Maryland for its historic downtown, thriving community of Main Street businesses and increasing home value over the last five years. We already know how charming Berlin is- now the rest of the country is catching on!

A Best of Ocean City® Sneak Peek: In July we’ll officially release all the results of our 2019 Best of Ocean City® competition, but our intern Colleen wrote up a sneak peek featuring results from the ever-controversial “Best Pizza” category. And according to the comments section, the results are about as controversial as we expected. Yes, these were the real results (this category received over 5,000 votes!). If you don’t agree, you’ll just have to vote in the 2020 polls.

This Week in OC

OC Life-Saving Museum Programs begin (July 1-Aug. 24): Meet near the Life Saving Museum for free interesting fun. Mondays – Stories from the past; Tuesdays – Beach Safety; Wednesdays – Knot Tying; Thursdays – All About Sharks; Fridays – Land, Sky, & Sea; Saturdays – Aquarium Feeding.

Star Power – Believe Dance Competition (July 1-8): Starpower is entering its 30th year in the world of dance competitions. This year in Ocean City, dance teams will compete for prizes and scholarships.

Free Movies on the Beach (July 1 and 5): Grab and chair and a blanket and enjoy free movies all summer long on the beach. Monday and Friday movies are shown at 27th Street Beach. All movies are subject to change. In the event of bad weather, the movie may be held inside or canceled.

Family Beach Olympics (July 2): Fun for the whole family – sand castle contests, tug-of-war, relays, & more!

OC Beach Dance Party (July 2): Get your dancing shoes on for the weekly dance party hosted by local DJ’s at Ocean City’s Caroline Street Stage on the beach by the Boardwalk! Come early with friends and family to get the best spot on the beach to enjoy the music and dance in the sand every Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm.

Free Movies on the Beach (July 3): Grab and chair and a blanket and enjoy free movies all summer long on the beach. Wednesday movies are shown on the beach at the Carousel Hotel. All movies are subject to change. In the event of bad weather, the movie may be held inside or canceled.

4th of July Fireworks and Concert at Northside Park (July 4): Enjoy a free concert at 8 pm, followed by a fabulous fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. at Northside Park on 125th Street. Bring your beach chair and blanket and celebrate 4th of July in North Ocean City. Entertainment TBA

4th of July Concert and Fireworks Downtown on the Beach (July 4): The free concert on the beach starts at 8pm and the fireworks start at 9.30pm. Bring your blanket and beach chair and enjoy the entertainment and spectacular 4th of July fireworks. Entertainment TBA

First Friday Opening Reception at Art League of Ocean City (July 5): First Friday Opening Receptions are held the first Friday of each month at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and see the new exhibits featuring a variety of local artists. From 5pm to 7pm and open to the public. Free Admission.