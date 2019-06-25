Reader’s Digest names Berlin one of 12 up-and-coming towns
The Town of Berlin, a community of about 4,500 residents near the Atlantic coast on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, was recently named one of “12 Small Towns That Are About to Become More Popular” by Reader’s Digest.
Other towns included on the list are Rapid City, SD, Goshen, NY, New Albany, OH, Hermann, MO, Winter Park, FL, Whitefish, MT, Marquette, MI, Mooresville, NC, Auburn, CA, Park City, UT and Ashland, OR.
This designation is the most recent addition in the growing list of awards the Town of Berlin has won in the past five years, including “America’s Coolest Small Town” by Budget Travel Magazine, “Best Town to Visit” by Smithsonian Magazine and one of the “Top 20 Most Beautiful Towns” by Architectural Digest.
“It’s a compliment to our basic principle of encouraging residents and guests alike to enjoy our 19th-century charm while experiencing 21st-century living, all with a touch of class and a healthy dose of whimsy,” said Berlin Mayor Gee Williams.
Here’s exactly what the article, found here, has to say about Berlin:
Berlin is located just minutes from Ocean City (one of our favorite beaches in the United States) and Assateague Island National Seashore on the Delmarva Peninsula. The town was named one of the 10 Best Readers’ Choices for shopping by USA Today and has been called “The Coolest Small Town in America” by Budget Travel. The historic downtown is charming and 47 of the buildings are listed on the National Historic Register. Main Street’s burgeoning businesses include boutiques, restaurants, and art and antique galleries. Ivy Wells, Director of Economic and Community Development, says that home values have increased 25 percent in the last five years and there have been 20 new businesses and an additional six new restaurants. People come for a visit as a change of pace from the busy resort area and then decide to stay.