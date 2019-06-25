Reader’s Digest names Berlin one of 12 up-and-coming towns

The Town of Berlin, a community of about 4,500 residents near the Atlantic coast on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, was recently named one of “12 Small Towns That Are About to Become More Popular” by Reader’s Digest.

Other towns included on the list are Rapid City, SD, Goshen, NY, New Albany, OH, Hermann, MO, Winter Park, FL, Whitefish, MT, Marquette, MI, Mooresville, NC, Auburn, CA, Park City, UT and Ashland, OR.

This designation is the most recent addition in the growing list of awards the Town of Berlin has won in the past five years, including “America’s Coolest Small Town” by Budget Travel Magazine, “Best Town to Visit” by Smithsonian Magazine and one of the “Top 20 Most Beautiful Towns” by Architectural Digest.

“It’s a compliment to our basic principle of encouraging residents and guests alike to enjoy our 19th-century charm while experiencing 21st-century living, all with a touch of class and a healthy dose of whimsy,” said Berlin Mayor Gee Williams.

Here’s exactly what the article, found here, has to say about Berlin: