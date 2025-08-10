White Marlin Open 2025: Day 4, 5, and 6- The Rise of the White Marlin and a Special Appearance by Michael Jordan

After two days of nasty offshore winds that docked a majority of White Marlin Open participants on day 4 and 5, Day 6 (Saturday) finally began to settle down…in the weather aspect. However the scales did the exact opposite!

Saturday: 81 Boats Charged the Canyons

After only 4 boats reported making it out to try their luck on Thursday and 13 on Friday, Saturday made up for the loss with 81 boats heading out. And boy did they make up for lost time. With fish enthusiasts flocking to the scales, they knew something big would happen.

Catch 23’s Second Place Catch

Around mid day, rumors starting circling the beach that a boat would be in early to the scales carrying a white marlin. When the rumor mill began pressing, the word was that it was non other than Catch 23, Michael Jordan’s 82’ Bayliss. The excitement could be heard around the boardwalk, on the beach, and of course at Harbour Island. I ran for a coffee down the boardwalk and I could hear the White Marlin Open live stream from houses, bars, and even pool decks! One guy had a portable tv outside on his deck so that he wouldn’t miss the action! Now that’s a true fan.

Just like the rumors had said, Catch 23 in fact did make it to the scales! Now, I have to mention that Catch 23 has placed in tournaments in the past few years in various categories, but they usually truck their catches in. BUT this year…this year! Something sparked and yes, Michael Jordan, the GOAT, finally made an appearance at this year’s White Marlin Open. And because he is the GOAT, Catch 23 brought in the first white marlin of the day. Weigh master, Alex, quickly jumped on board the Bayliss to measure to make sure it fit the 70” minimum requirement and…of course it did!

Commentators mentioning that before the fish is officially weighed, the mouth has to be pried open to make sure nothing is inside. Hundreds of people, waited in excited silence as the fish was hung on the scale and hoisted. And coming in at 71 pounds, Catch 23 and angler Trey ‘Crickett” McMillan sky rocketed the team into second place in the white marlin category, just behind Billfisher at 72 pounds!

An Early Christmas Gift from Santa

At 6pm, the Sea Hag slid into the docks carrying a very special friend. Santa Claus on board the Sea Hag seemed like good omen for the team. Out of Pirates Cove, North Carolina ran by Hook Optics, the Pino Family weighed in a 64.5 white marlin, a few pounds shy of the minimum but the effort was there. With 48 years of White Marlin Open experience under their belt, the Pino family did everything the right way- but even Santa couldn’t make it happen.

Later in the Evening

Bow Down came back to the scales today with a yellow fin tuna. They didn’t make the minimum weight of 50 pounds (just shy at 48.5). But they got great support from the crowd. Next making the 6:55 bridge, Euphoria came to Harbour Island with high hopes of jumping into place with their white marlin on board. The crowd went wild at the 71.5 inch measurement meaning it was a qualifying fish! Next step was to get it on the scale. And just shy of the minimum 70 pound requirement, Euphoria brought a 64.5 pound white to the scales. Disappointed? Yes. However they mentioned being able to fish together and experience the White Marlin Open as a family meant way more than a qualifying fish.

7th Day Shake Up

Sunday is the last day of the extended 2025 White Marlin Open and I’m predicting that it’s going to be one for the books. With a whopping 211 boats going out today (the wind finally gave them a break!), I have a feeling that the leaderboards are going to be shaken up quite a bit. Don’t forget you can watch live here on oceancity.com’s homepage.