THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 38th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between September 13 and September 19th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty eighth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

This past week we had a variety of weather. Early part of the week the weather was greatly but once the weekend came, things went much different. Lots of wind and then a storm passed through Ocean City on Tuesday. Once the storm passed nice weather returned.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always a pleasure to see even when cloudy.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Nice to be on in any weather!

With the storm on Tuesday, there was much sand on the boardwalk however, the Town of Ocean City staff were quick to commence clean-up activities.

Bayside

Fishing is always popular activity on the bay.

Buildings

Highlighting the older buildings on Talbot Street in downtown Ocean City.

Special Events

OC Rock and Ride

Other than the first day the rest of the event got nice weather.

Setting up for Oceans Calling music event that will run from Sept. 26th to 28th.

Sunset

On the bayside near 26th Street.

The Sunfest Kite Festival is now underway on the boardwalk near 6th Street with the Kite Loft as its base.

Larger weekend events are coming over the next two months.

Enjoy your weekend!