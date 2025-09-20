What are you looking for?
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 38th of 2025

Lighted boardwalk arch
Lighted boardwalk arch

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between September 13 and September 19th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty eighth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

This past week we had a variety of weather.  Early part of the week the weather was greatly but once the weekend came, things went much different.  Lots of wind and then a storm passed through Ocean City on Tuesday.  Once the storm passed nice weather returned.

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always a pleasure to see even when cloudy.

sunrise with the seagulls
sunrise with the seagulls

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Nice to be on in any weather!

biking the boards
biking the boards

With the storm on Tuesday, there was much sand on the boardwalk however, the Town of Ocean City staff were quick to commence clean-up activities.

Lots of sand on boardwalk after storm
Lots of sand on boardwalk after storm
Cleaning up after this week's storm
Cleaning up after this week’s storm

Bayside

Fishing is always popular activity on the bay.

on the bayside
on the bayside

Buildings

Highlighting the older buildings on Talbot Street in downtown Ocean City.

Talbot Street view
Talbot Street view

 

Special Events

OC Rock and Ride

Other than the first day the rest of the event got nice weather.

bikes at Shenanigans and Shoreham Hotel parking lot
bikes at Shenanigans and Shoreham Hotel parking lot
bikers heading home at Route 50 Bridge
bikers heading home at Route 50 Bridge

 

Setting up for Oceans Calling music event that will run from Sept. 26th to 28th.

Preparing for Oceans Calling
Preparing for Oceans Calling

Sunset

On the bayside near 26th Street.

Nice sunset
Nice sunset

The Sunfest Kite Festival is now underway on the boardwalk near 6th Street with the Kite Loft as its base.

Larger weekend events are coming over the next two months.

 

Enjoy your weekend!

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
