5 Maryland Bands You Have to Catch at Oceans Calling 2025

If you’re heading to Oceans Calling 2025 in Ocean City, Maryland, you’re in for a wild weekend of good vibes, salt air, and seriously great music. What makes this year extra special? A solid lineup of Maryland-grown talent hitting the stage. From pop-punk nostalgia to reggae-rock beach vibes, here are five local acts repping the Old Line State loud and proud.

O.A.R.

Let’s start with the hometown heroes: O.A.R. (Of A Revolution). These guys are basically Maryland music royalty. Formed in Rockville back in the late ’90s, they blew up with jam-rock anthems like “That Was a Crazy Game of Poker” and “Shattered.” Whether you’re a diehard or a casual listener, their live shows are a guaranteed good time.

They’re headlining Friday night, and trust—they know how to work a festival crowd. It’s gonna feel like one big beachside reunion.

Bumpin Uglies

If you like your music with a little ska, a little reggae, and a whole lot of attitude, Bumpin Uglies are your band. These Annapolis dudes have been grinding for years, building a loyal fanbase with tracks that are raw, real, and sometimes straight-up hilarious.

They’ve dropped some killer albums lately (Lyrics Over Everything slaps), and their live energy? Off the charts. Catch them Saturday and prepare to dance barefoot in the sand. I’m hoping they play I-95 or Bad Decisions!

Good Charlotte

Yes, THAT Good Charlotte. Benji and Joel Madden’s iconic pop-punk band started out in Waldorf, Maryland and went full MTV-era legends in the early 2000s. Songs like “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and “The Anthem” basically raised an entire generation.

They’re hitting the stage Saturday, and it’s going to be pure nostalgic chaos—in the best way. Black eyeliner optional (but encouraged).

Ballyhoo!

Straight outta Aberdeen and no strangers to Ocean City, Ballyhoo! bring the beach party vibes. Their sound is a mix of reggae, punk, and alt-rock, perfect for a festival by the ocean. They’ve been at it for a while, and if you haven’t seen them live yet, you’re in for a good time.

They’re on deck for Friday, so grab a drink, find some shade, and let Ballyhoo! kick off your weekend right.

Eric Hutchinson

Last but not least, we’ve got Eric Hutchinson from Takoma Park. His music is like the perfect Sunday morning: chill, upbeat, and surprisingly deep. You’ve probably heard “Rock & Roll” or “OK, It’s Alright With Me” even if you didn’t realize it was him.

He’s playing Sunday, which honestly feels perfect—easygoing, melodic, and the perfect way to wind down after two days of dancing, crowd-surfing, and sunburns.

Bottom line? These five Maryland acts are bringing the local flavor to Oceans Calling 2025, and you do not want to miss them. See you in the sand.