THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownFishing
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 30th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between July 19th and July 25th. Here’s some pictures of this thirtieth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Sunrise through the arch
Sunrise through the arch

Keep bringing them on!

Sunrise over the beach
Sunrise over the beach
Sunrise at the OC Fishing pier
Sunrise at the OC Fishing pier

Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City is in the peak of its tourist season but always a little quieter and less crowded in the morning hours.

On the Boards
On the Boards

 

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Boardwalk bike riding
Boardwalk bike riding

Ocean City Bayside 

The boaters and fishermen are loving this time of year.

Bayside fishing
Bayside fishing near the Cambria Hotel

 

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

Bayside boating
Bayside boating

Downtown buildings

Raising of the American flag at the US Coast Guard Station on S. Philadelphia Avenue occurs every morning at 8 am.  

Flag raising at Ocean City Coast Guard station
Flag raising at Ocean City Coast Guard station

 

The SunSpot

Sunspot
Sunspot

Located on Worcester Street just off the boardwalk is The Sunspot providing ministry outreach, food assistance, and other services to the Ocean City community since 1981.

 

Christmas in July

This past Friday, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and OCMD Santa rode their bikes up the boardwalk to 9th Street along with many other bikers.  Donated gifts were given to Toys For Tots!

Christmas in July bike ride
Christmas in July bike ride

Sunset

A can’t miss sight when visiting Ocean City.

Sunset in Ocean City
Sunset in Ocean City

 

Have a great weekend.

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
