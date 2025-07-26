THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 30th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between July 19th and July 25th. Here’s some pictures of this thirtieth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Keep bringing them on!

Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City is in the peak of its tourist season but always a little quieter and less crowded in the morning hours.

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Ocean City Bayside

The boaters and fishermen are loving this time of year.

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

Downtown buildings

Raising of the American flag at the US Coast Guard Station on S. Philadelphia Avenue occurs every morning at 8 am.

The SunSpot

Located on Worcester Street just off the boardwalk is The Sunspot providing ministry outreach, food assistance, and other services to the Ocean City community since 1981.

Christmas in July

This past Friday, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and OCMD Santa rode their bikes up the boardwalk to 9th Street along with many other bikers. Donated gifts were given to Toys For Tots!

Sunset

A can’t miss sight when visiting Ocean City.

Have a great weekend.