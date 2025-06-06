THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 23 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between May 31 and June 6. Summers approaching soon!

Here’s some pictures of this twenty third week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

We had a good mix of weather this week resulting in a variety of OC sunrises.

White Marlin water feature

An excellent entrance feature for Ocean City.

Completed in 2002/2003 this public art project was financed by private contributions through the Ocean City Development Corporation; a nonprofit organization charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Whether during the day hours or evening hours, the OC Boardwalk is always great.

Learn more about the OC Boardwalk by clicking here for article: OC Boardwalk Guide

Ocean City Bayside

Check out OC bayside interesting items by clicking here to article: Ocean City Bayside

Ocean City Inlet

Special Events

2025 Jeep Week

This event started May 29th and continued to Sunday, June 1st.

The Ravens Roost parade on Baltimore Avenue.

Ocean City beach weddings

Always special whether small weddings or large weddings in Ocean City.

Sunsets

Always spectacular in Ocean City.

Enjoy this weekend.