69.8 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Book Your Stay
Get Exclusive Savings Passes

THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

DowntownThis Week in Ocean City
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 23 of 2025

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between May 31 and June 6.  Summers approaching soon!

Here’s some pictures of this twenty third week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

Sunrises in Ocean City

We had a good mix of weather this week resulting in a variety of OC sunrises.

beach sunrise
beach sunrise
sunrise on cloudy day
sunrise on cloudy day

 

White Marlin water feature

An excellent entrance feature for Ocean City.

White Marlin water feature
White Marlin water feature

Completed in 2002/2003 this public art project was financed by private contributions through the Ocean City Development Corporation; a nonprofit organization charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City.

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

OC Boardwalk view
OC Boardwalk view

Whether during the day hours or evening hours, the OC Boardwalk is always great.

Learn more about the OC Boardwalk by clicking here for article:  OC Boardwalk Guide

on the OC Boardwalk early evening
on the OC Boardwalk early evening

 

Ocean City Bayside

natural gas tank on bayside
natural gas tank on bayside

Check out OC bayside interesting items by clicking here to article:  Ocean City Bayside

Ocean City Inlet

at the OC Inlet
at the OC Inlet

Special Events

2025 Jeep Week

This event started May 29th and continued to Sunday, June 1st

2025 Jeep Week
2025 Jeep Week

 

The Ravens Roost parade on Baltimore Avenue.

Ravens Roost parade
Ravens Roost parade

Ocean City beach weddings

Always special whether small weddings or large weddings in Ocean City.

Beach wedding in Ocean City
Beach wedding in Ocean City

Sunsets

Always spectacular in Ocean City.

OC sunset
OC sunset

Enjoy this weekend.

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Previous article
Ocean City Implements New Canopy and Tent Regulations for Safer, More Accessible Beaches

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,090SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,090SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND