Ocean City Air Show Returns for Its 18th Thrilling Year June 14–15, 2025

Ocean City, Maryland is set to roar to life once again with the return of the 18th Annual Air Dot Show Ocean City, taking to the skies on June 14 and 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This beloved summer tradition, which began in 2008, continues to dazzle beachgoers and aviation fans alike with jaw-dropping aerial performances and patriotic displays that capture the spirit of the season.

The Famous Blue Angels

This year’s event will be headlined by none other than the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, one of the most iconic and popular flight demonstration teams in the world. Their thrilling formations, tight maneuvers, and thunderous jet engines never fail to wow the crowds—and if past years are any indication, their presence is sure to draw thousands.

Planes That Serve a Purpose

Joining the Blue Angels in this year’s lineup are other military marvels, including the F-16 Viper Demo Team, the E/A-18 Growler Team, A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, and the West Point Parachute Team. These aircraft aren’t just flashy—they serve and protect our country every day, making their performances both breathtaking and meaningful.

The Epicenter of the Show

The aerial action will be best viewed from anywhere along the Ocean City boardwalk and beach, especially between 14th Street and 17th Street, where the show’s center point is focused. And for those lucky enough to be on a boat in the bay—yes, you’ll absolutely be able to catch the show from the water.

This year, the show returns to its traditional June time slot, after a brief departure last year. “This is the typical time frame for the show,” say organizers. “Last year was an exception to the rule.”

While Ocean City visitors can count on sunny skies, there’s always the chance of weather disruptions. Organizers note that tickets are non-refundable, but if the event is canceled entirely due to conditions outside their control, they may offer accommodations for next year or discounted admission. Still, the show usually goes on—even if slightly modified. Note: Tickets are only needed if beachgoers want to sit at the center of the show. As mentioned earlier, the show can be seen all along the beaches and boardwalk.

The Need for Speed

And what exactly can fans expect? High-speed passes, loops, rolls, and thunderous fly-bys that shake the sand. Many of these aircraft have become famous not just for their missions but also their appearance in movies and around the world. While the show doesn’t require pilots to apply, booking performers is a strategic effort made years in advance to align with tour schedules.

Fans might even catch a glimpse—or selfie—with a pilot or parachutist, as performers will be walking the boardwalk and mingling with fans throughout the weekend. For families, this up-close access is part of what makes the event so uniquely engaging.

An Annual Summer Kick-Off

As part of the 2025 Air Dot Show Tour, which also visits cities like Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Augusta, the Ocean City event continues to be a patriotic and family-friendly way to kick off the summer season. Here’s a clip of our interview with Major Kristin “Beo” Wolf from the 2023 Air Show.

Looking for Accommodations?

One final tip: While organizers don’t have info on hotel discounts, it’s worth checking with nearby oceanfront accommodations—because nothing beats a room with a view when the sky becomes the stage.