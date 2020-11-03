The Vision Behind This Week in Ocean City

This Week in Ocean City is the new home for local stories that matter. This bi-weekly, online show plans to bring viewers the latest local headlines that will help them catch up on what they might have missed, and on what they need to know for the week ahead.

In its new format,This Week in Ocean City, is all about telling stories that are important to both residents and tourists. With eight million visitors each summer, there are so many people that love and care about this resort town. Even in the offseason, there are still many important stories to tell. After a summer unlike any other, we promise to discuss the ramifications and explore what next year may bring. In addition, we will always tackle the actions of the Ocean City Mayor and Council as well as the latest updates regarding town special events.

In the era of Covid-19, when all news revolves around closures and restrictions, our show plans to bring a much-needed balance. Despite the hardships Ocean City and the world are facing, there are still plenty of positive things happening along the Eastern Shore. We at OceanCity.com will always try to bring you some piece of news that will make you smile.

While we hope that you will take a little time to watch every two weeks, it is hard to ignore that the ways in which people get their news is changing. With such a wild national news cycle, it is hard to find a place where all the local headlines are delivered at once. We recognize that people are busier than ever and want their news on the go. However, they also want context and a fresh perspective, not just a flashing headline. By delivering the news in a brief manner, yet still providing compelling details and more than just clickbait, we are hoping to give viewers all the information they need to put the pieces together.

After examining the stories of the week, each show will end with a spotlight on a local business. They need our support now more than ever.

My Ocean City Angle

As a contributor to OceanCity.com over the summer, I developed a deep understanding of the inner workings of the town government and business community. I have enjoyed writing numerous articles and now, look forward to displaying my work for the camera. I am an aspiring broadcast journalist and my big dream is to anchor a political newscast on a cable channel. However, I have learned that it is the people in places like Ocean City that have the biggest impact on the world. While Ocean City might appear as a massive resort, it truly is a small town filled with hard-working people. The stories of this past summer have shown that headlines involve real people, and have real impacts. It is my hope to use this platform to bring you their stories. Ocean City has a unique vibrance unlike anywhere else.

Let Us Know What You Think!

This Week in Ocean City is all about you, the viewer. What stories do you want to see highlighted? What matters to you most? Leave a comment below to let us know what you think!

You can catch the November 1 episode by clicking on the YouTube link below. Check back for a new video on November 15.