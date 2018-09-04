10th Annual Brews on the Beach is the Best Party on the Shore

Saturday’s beer festival in West Ocean City celebrates the “art of the craft” with 30+ local beers, rain or shine

The oldest beer festival in Ocean City celebrates its 10th year this September as beer lovers from all over the East Coast come together to enjoy beer brewed right here on the Shore. Brews on the Beach, hosted by Shore Craft Beer and Fin City Brewing Company, will kick off the fall beer festival season and feature more than 30 local-only, seasonal brews made for the summer-to-fall transition.

The festival will take place from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 8, under the tent outside Hooper’s Crab House in West Ocean City. Scenic views of the Assawoman Bay and the Ocean City skyline will complement live music provided by acoustic rock duo Opposite Directions and the flavors of crabcakes, burgers and fish ‘n chips for sale in the Hooper’s caboose.

Billed this year as The Best Party on the Beach, Brews on the Beach cultivates a fun and festive atmosphere that comes alive with music and dancing under the tent, vendors with goods ranging from cookies made with beer to handmade jewelry to airbrush tattoos, cornhole and even four-legged friends, as the festival is dog-friendly, too.

Not only is Brews on the Beach the oldest-running beer festival in Ocean City, but it’s also one of the best-value beer festivals anywhere. General Admission tickets that include four hours of tasting 30+ local brews are only $40. General Admission and Designated Driver tickets can be purchased at shorecraftbeerfest.com/brews-on-the-beach.

“This is cheapest day of fun — with beer — that anyone could possibly have, right here on the bay,” said Shore Craft Beer CEO Ann McGinnis-Hillyer. “With local beer and food, music, games and vendors, I can’t imagine a better way to kick off the beer festival season than this, the best picnic on the beach.”

Early September can still be an expensive time of year to lodge in Ocean City, but hotel packages are available from Dunes Manor, the Grand Hotel and the Clarion Resort that include festival tickets and make vacationing on the Shore just a little bit cheaper. These packages can also be found at shorecraftbeerfest.com.

