The Rest of Springfest Cancelled Due to Weather

Springfest Event Closed Today, Concert w/Starship Still Planning to Play Unless Weather Worsens

Ocean City, Maryland – (May 7, 2022): Due to the current coastal storm and the absence of event vendors who left early, Springfest will not open today as expected. The National Weather Service (Wakefield, VA) predicts gale force wind gusts could reach 45 mph. In addition, moderate to major coastal flooding could cause up to 3 feet of inundation above ground level late Saturday night and through Sunday, according to the NWS coast storm briefing.

Ocean City Special Events staff and Emergency Services personnel continue to monitor the forecast for tonight’s concert headlined by Starship featuring Mickey Thomas. At this time, the concert is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. as originally planned. Parking for concertgoers will be available in the Inlet Parking Lot, however food and beverage services during the concert will not be available.

The Springfest Express Shuttle from the Convention Center and the Boardwalk Tram will not operate today, however transportation from the West Ocean City Park n’ Ride will be available.

The Town is closely monitoring weather conditions and will provide updates as they become available. The next update from the Town of Ocean City is expected to be released at 5 p.m. today, Saturday, May 7. Continue to follow the Town of Ocean City or subscribe to e-news for the most updated information: https://oceancitymd.gov/enews/

