Springfest Concert Cancelled May 7 due to Weather

Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas Canceled

Ocean City, Maryland – (May 7, 2022): Despite every effort, tonight’s headline concert by Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas is canceled. Although Ocean City officials held out hope the forecast would change, unfortunately coastal storm conditions at the Inlet have worsened.

With standing water in the entertainment pavilion and increased wind gust projections, we simply cannot risk the safety of our concertgoers or staff,” commented City Manager Terry McGean. “This is not the Springfest we had hoped for, but our hardworking employees and vendors did the very best they could with challenging circumstances.”

Please contact your point of purchase for ticket refund information. “We thank all of our Springfest vendors and visitors for their patience and understanding throughout the last few days,” McGean continued. “We look forward to a bigger and brighter Springfest in 2023.”