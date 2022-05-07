52.3 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
Emergency UpdatesHurricane and Storm updatesOcean City EventsSpringfest

Springfest Concert Cancelled May 7 due to Weather

 

Town of Ocean City Press Release

Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas Canceled

Ocean City, Maryland – (May 7, 2022):  Despite every effort, tonight’s headline concert by Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas is canceled.  Although Ocean City officials held out hope the forecast would change, unfortunately coastal storm conditions at the Inlet have worsened.

With standing water in the entertainment pavilion and increased wind gust projections, we simply cannot risk the safety of our concertgoers or staff,” commented City Manager Terry McGean.  “This is not the Springfest we had hoped for, but our hardworking employees and vendors did the very best they could with challenging circumstances.”

Please contact your point of purchase for ticket refund information.  “We thank all of our Springfest vendors and visitors for their patience and understanding throughout the last few days,” McGean continued.  “We look forward to a bigger and brighter Springfest in 2023.”

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous articleThe Rest of Springfest Cancelled Due to Weather

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,851FollowersFollow
447SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,851FollowersFollow
447SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND