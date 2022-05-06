This Week in Pictures – Springfest!

The weather is a hit or a miss for Springfest every year. Some years it feels like mid July, and we all end up a little sun burned for being unprepared. This year however, the weather does not look like it is going to co operate all weekend. The first day of Springfest, Thursday, however, was dry, mild, and at one point a little glimpse of blue sky appeared. Here are some photos from Thursday at Springfest when everyone was able to sit out and enjoy the music, the food, and all the shopping. Here’s hoping the rest of the weekend affords us the same opportunity!