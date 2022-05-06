54.8 F
Ocean City
This Week in Pictures – Springfest!

The weather is a hit or a miss for Springfest every year. Some years it feels like mid July, and we all end up a little sun burned for being unprepared. This year however, the weather  does not look like it is going to co operate all weekend. The first day of Springfest, Thursday, however, was dry, mild, and at one point a little glimpse of blue sky appeared. Here are some photos from Thursday at Springfest when everyone was able to sit out and enjoy the music, the food, and all the shopping. Here’s hoping the rest of the weekend affords us the same opportunity!

Aerial view of Springfest 2022
Welcome to Springfest, 2022!
Springfest 2022
Aerial view of Springfest 2022
Always a line!
The Boardwalk
Heading to Springfest
Music while you walk
Time to play some games!
The Boardwalk’s getting busier
A welcome sight
One of the Downtown murals
One of the Downtown murals
Another Downtown mural
Aerial view of Springfest 2022
The Mayor at the ribbon cutting for the official start of Springfest
The young singers getting ready to entertain!
Time to shop!
Some interesting shopping items
Thats the way to travel
Shop till you drop
Hungry?
Quite the selection
Walking the boards
Listening to the live music
Quite the crowd enjoying the live music
Which way now?
Something for everyone!
Trimer’s Big Wheel peaking over their new restaurant
Hungry?
Harrison’s Harbor Watch
More Downtown murals
Downtown murals
A quiet Baltimore Avenue, looking north
A quiet Baltimore Avenue, looking south
Ice cream time!
On the boards
Ready to be scared at the Haunted House?
Trimper’s Big Wheel
The Inlet Indian – At the Inlet

