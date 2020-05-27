The Ocean City Fishing Pier

The Ocean City Fishing Pier

Anne Neely
15 hours ago
The Ocean City Fishing Pier is an iconic image in Ocean City, and whether you wish to use it to fish the Atlantic Ocean, or just want to take a walk along it and enjoy the view, it’s something that you should do at least once on a visit to Ocean City . It’s the only pier in Ocean City that extends into the Atlantic Ocean, and is connected to Jolly Roger’s at the Pier Amusement Park. The pier dates back to 1907, and has been battered and bruised several times by storms, burnt by fires, and frozen by ice.  It’s been shortened, lengthened and repaired again and again. The sun rises behind it, the waves crash against it,  there are spectacular views from it. We asked our friends on Facebook if they had any favorite photos of the Pier they could share with us, and as always, they obliged. 

Jen Flynn Last Wed
Dramatic skies at the Pier
Jill Tanyi Last summer by the pier!
A view of the Pier
Kimberly Zander Here’s one💕
Blue skies and the Pier
Karen Allen Lineburg Last Friday…
Fran Donatelli-Thornton November 2019
Stormy at the Pier
Sherri Baton September 2019
Sherri Baton
A view of the Pier
Kim Barron Athey
Kim Barron Athey
Sunny at the Pier
Lorraine Watson
Scott Canham
Andrea Black
Terri Newman Bennar
Kim Barron Athey
Cheryl Cusick
Nicole Wells Spring break last year (March 2019) 😄 Hoping to visit again soon!
Dawn Dupert
Kelly Waite
Michelle Wilson
