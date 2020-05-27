Governor Hogan Says Outdoor Dining Will Reopen

1.0K Shares Email

Outdoor Dining Opening in Ocean City

Friday, May 29 at 5pm Restrictions Lessen

(May 27, 2020)During Governor Hogan’s press conference today he announced Maryland can now complete its move to into the first phase of a three step plan to bring Maryland back to full recovery from the coronavirus shutdown. Starting Friday, May 29 at 5pm the following will be open:

Restaurants and social organizations ( American Legions, for example) – for outside dining.

Tables must be appropriately spaced apart

No more than 6 people at a table

Strict public health measures must be taken

Restaurant staff must have daily temp checks and wear masks

All tables and chairs must be sanitized between use

Paper menus for one time use is encouraged

The Governor also said his team encourages local leaders to be innovative. He gave examples of street closures to allow restaurants to spread out tables and allow for more outdoor seating than typical.

Other Restrictions changing:

Outdoor pools

are now at a 25% capacity

Youth activities

camps and sports can meet with limited numbers and no contact activities

groups limited to no more than 10

staff and campers should wear masks

staff need daily symptom checks

Drive-in Theaters can open

Physical distancing and masking standards:

Social distancing and masking is still encouraged when ever possible

Masks are still needed in retail stores

Telework is encouraged indefinitely

The Governor said, “The fight with this virus is in no means over.”, but referenced the metrics that need to be watched are on a decline. Which he also said may allow Maryland to move into stage 2 as early as next week if the the numbers continue to trend downward.

To watch full press conference click here

Click here to view the full Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery plan

