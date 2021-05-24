The “OC Big Wheel” returns to Trimper’s

0 Shares Email

Trimper’s Rides OC Big Wheel Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Ocean City, MD— May 24, 2021 Trimper’s Rides is delighted to announce the return of “The OC Big Wheel”; one of two Big Wheels in the United States. The ferris wheel reaches 149 feet in height, consists of 36 enclosed gondolas that spin for approximately 10 minutes, giving the guests an incredible view of Assateague Island through to Fenwick Island; a ten-mile gaze.

Boasting 528,000 points of light, ‘The OC Big Wheel’ will mesmerize audiences both riding and admiring from afar. “We are proud to once again change the Ocean City skyline with this outstanding attraction.” Says president of Trimper Rides, Antoinette Bruno. Guests will receive an unparalleled view of Ocean City and the iconic 127 year old amusement park.

Trimper’s Rides is excited to have collaborated with Michael Wood, owner of Wood Entertainment, for bringing the OC Big Wheel back to the park. The last day to ride the OC Big Wheel this year is July 24th 2021.

You can join Trimper’s for the grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the OC Big Wheel, Saturday June 5th at 11am at Trimper’s Rides.