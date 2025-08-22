Bai-Tee Bakery Opens on the Boardwalk at the Commander Hotel

A Sweet New Chapter from the Team Behind Spain Wine Bar

Ocean City has a brand-new culinary destination to buzz about: Bai-Tee Bakery, now open on the Boardwalk at the historic Commander Hotel. The latest creation from Peter Elias, the visionary restaurateur behind the popular Spain Wine Bar, Bai-Tee is far more than a bakery. It’s a dynamic experience that combines artisan desserts, deli-style favorites, a full bar, and one of the best ocean views in town.

For years, Peter has been known for elevating Ocean City’s dining scene with bold ideas, refined flavors, and unforgettable hospitality. With Bai-Tee, he brings that same fingerprint of excellence to a space designed to surprise and delight. Locals and visitors alike will quickly see that Bai-Tee is not your typical bakery—it’s a place to relax, gather, and savor Ocean City in style.

More Than a Bakery

Step inside Bai-Tee and you’ll immediately notice it feels different. Rather than a traditional bakery where guests simply grab a loaf of bread or a box of pastries, this new concept offers a walk-through service counter and deli-style setup. Shiny glass display cases overflow with desserts—everything from elegant, layered pastries to bite-sized sweets topped with fruit and glaze. Fresh breads and savory options line the counter as well, inviting guests to browse before choosing their favorites.

But Bai-Tee goes beyond sweets. The menu also offers deli plates, small bites, and seasonal creations that make it just as appealing for lunch or a light dinner as it is for a morning coffee stop. Whether you’re grabbing something quick to enjoy on the beach or settling in for a leisurely meal, Bai-Tee has something to suit every mood.

A Bar with a View

One of the bakery’s standout features is its full bar overlooking the ocean. While many bakeries focus solely on coffee and pastries, Bai-Tee leans into Ocean City’s vibrant food-and-drink culture by offering craft cocktails, wine, and bubbly. Drinks like the Ananas au Feu—a tropical blend of rum, banana, caramelized pineapple, cinnamon, and lemon—highlight the creative menu.

Guests can sip their drinks indoors while enjoying the stylish décor, or head outside to Bai-Tee’s elevated outdoor seating area. Located just above the Boardwalk, the terrace offers the best of both worlds: it’s close enough to feel the Boardwalk’s energy but high enough to provide a quieter, more relaxed experience.

A Stylish Gathering Place

Peter has a reputation for blending design, atmosphere, and flavor, and Bai-Tee continues that tradition. Inside, the bakery features sleek tiled walls, greenery, and chandeliers that create a modern yet welcoming vibe. The space is open and airy, encouraging people to stay and connect, whether for a casual breakfast, a mid-afternoon treat, or cocktails at sunset.

Special events, private gatherings, and group outings will also find a natural home here. With its combination of bakery, deli, and bar, Bai-Tee is versatile enough to host everything from family get-togethers to after-work meetups.

The Bai-Tee Experience

At its heart, Bai-Tee Bakery is about celebrating the joy of food and the beauty of Ocean City. It’s a place where the community can come together, where visitors can discover something new, and where every detail—from the desserts to the drinks to the design—reflects a commitment to excellence.

For locals, Bai-Tee offers a fresh spot to enjoy breakfast, lunch, or evening cocktails with an unbeatable view. For visitors, it’s an experience worth adding to the vacation itinerary, capturing the flavors and atmosphere that make Ocean City such a special place.

With Bai-Tee Bakery, Peter once again proves that Ocean City’s dining scene can be innovative, stylish, and unforgettable. This new addition to the Commander Hotel and the Boardwalk isn’t just a bakery—it’s a bold step forward in the way we experience food and community at the beach.