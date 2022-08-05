The Inlet Parking Lot Starting August 4, 2022

Expect New Parking & Traffic Patterns in the Inlet Lot

If you are used to driving into the inlet parking lot and parking along the water to watch the waves and look for dolphins, don’t expect to do that from now until the end of the White Marlin Open. This huge tournament starts on Monday, August 8,2022. This is the 49th annual event which has turned into the largest and richest billfish tournament in the world. Whether you like the fishing tournament or not, if you plan to go to the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland, you will find a lot of orange cones and no parking access on the water.

You can still park at the inlet lot, but as you enter, you will find a lot of orange cones that direct you into the lot and prevent you from using the area along the water and the beach. There, you will see the Marlin Fest.

Marlin Fest Takes Over Inlet Parking Lot Along the Water

Marlin Fest has a lot of activities to entertain you whether you like fishing or not. There will be games, vendors, corn hole and more along the beach. Visitors to the WMO fest will have a great view of the boats coming and going too. Some of the activities include: