The Inlet Parking Lot Starting August 4, 2022

By Ann

Expect New Parking & Traffic Patterns in the Inlet Lot

You will find a lot of cones as you enter the inlet lot in Ocean City this week.

If you are used to driving into the inlet parking lot and parking along the water to watch the waves and look for dolphins, don’t expect to do that from now until the end of the White Marlin Open.  This huge tournament starts on Monday, August 8,2022.  This is the 49th annual event which has turned into the largest and richest billfish tournament in the world.  Whether you like the fishing tournament or not, if you plan to go to the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland, you will find a lot of orange cones and no parking access on the water.

Cones and metal fencing will guide you to parking in the lot this week.

You can still park at the inlet lot, but as you enter, you will find a lot of orange cones that direct you into the lot and prevent you from using the area along the water and the beach. There, you will see the Marlin Fest.

Marlin Fest Takes Over Inlet Parking Lot Along the Water

Marlin Fest has a lot of activities to entertain you whether you like fishing or not. There will be games, vendors, corn hole and more along the beach.  Visitors to the WMO fest will have a great view of the boats coming and going too.  Some of the activities include:

  • Live entertainment every day
    • August 8: Opposite Directions
    • August 9:  Other Brother Darryl
    • August 10:  Jimmy Charles
    • August 11: Radio Ocean City
    • August 12: The Q-Tip Bandits
  • Live stream of fish weigh-ins on the gigantic screen
  • Kid-friendly experiences designed to educate
  • vendors
  • White Marlin Open merchandise
  • Food & Beverages
Michael Jordan’s boat appears to be entering the tournament this year. Watch for it as he comes and goes through the inlet.

 

Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

