2025 Ocean City Film Festival Free Kick-Off Party is February 15

OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 4, 2025 — The Ocean City Film Festival, a production of the Art League of Ocean City, kicks off its 9th season with a special party on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and will take place at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside. 

“Our 9th annual OC Film Festival is coming up March 6-9, and this is a free celebration to start our next season of bringing the best in independent filmmaking to the resort,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “We welcome everyone to attend and get a sneak preview of what’s in store this year.”

During the kick-off party, the official 2025 Film Festival poster, for the ninth year designed by Bishopville artist Ian Postley, will be unveiled. During the event, attendees who purchase a 4-day Film Festival pass will receive a free limited-edition poster signed and numbered by the artist. 

“Our Film Festival posters have become collectors’ items over the past nine years, and our 2025 edition is one to add to that collection,” Thaler continued.

The Art League will also offer complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drinks during the event.

The Ocean City Film Festival comes to the resort March 6-9, 2025 bringing four days of independent films both local and from around the world to the Ocean City region. Headliners for this year are two hometown all-stars, John Chester and Erica Cramer Messer, who will bring their film, “The Biggest Little Farm,” to the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 9. The director and producer will be live on stage at the PAC giving live commentary during the film’s screening and show previews of their new TV series. 

Passes to the Film Festival are currently available at OCMDFilmFestival.com. More information is also available by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

 

Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
